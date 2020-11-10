June Belle 'Juneabelle' Buckley, 96

Oct. 20, 1924- Nov. 7, 2020

A kind, caring, loving and giving lady completed her earthly journey in the early morning hours of Nov. 7, 2020. June Belle “Juneabelle” Buckley passed away at the Big Sky Senior Living Center. June was a lifelong resident of Butte, born Oct. 20, 1924, the second of three children to Patrick and Mary (Peoples) Mealey. She had an older brother, Pat, and a younger brother, George Wesley.

June was raised in one of the greatest melting pots of the world, Butte's East Side. The family lived in the 700 block of Galena, on the north side of the street, four houses removed from the intersection of Shields Avenue and Galena — directly across the avenue from the old East Side Athletic Club. June was most proud of her Irish Catholic heritage. However, due to her upbringing on the diverse and colorful East Side, she developed a fondness and acceptance of many nationalities, creeds and customs — she always said of her childhood confines, “We had the greatest neighborhood. There were families and people from all walks of life — folks cared for one another and looked after each other, we never locked our doors.”