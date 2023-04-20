Judy Marie Layman
March 10, 1952 - March 24, 2023
Judy Marie Layman passed away peacefully on March 24, 2023 in New Haven, Connecticut with her son and daughter by her side. She was 71 years old. Judy was born in Butte, Montana on March 10, 1952 to Jack and Rita (Roskilly) Layman, and she had three brothers. After graduating from Butte High School, she served in the U.S. Army. Judy lived for many years with her family in the New Jersey/Pennsylvania area before relocating to Delaware then Florida. She finally made her way back to live in Montana a few years ago and shortly thereafter she was diagnosed with cancer, which she heroically lived with for over two and a half years, gracefully and courageously facing each day and living to the fullest until the very end when she lost her battle due to complications of her disease. Incredibly kind and generous, Judy loved spending time with her friends and family. Over the years, she worked as a hairdresser, title searcher and graphic designer. She also owned and operated a local independent newspaper. She was a proud and active member of the Potawatomi tribe, and she enjoyed gardening and taking walks in the mountains.
A beloved mother, grandmother, mother-in-law, sister, wife, niece, aunt, cousin and friend, Judy touched the lives of all who knew her, whether briefly or over decades. She will be forever remembered in our hearts as being caring and funny, smart, optimistic, strong and fiercely independent. She is survived by her puppy, and so many friends and family who will never forget her and will miss her dearly.
Cremation took place and a family memorial to celebrate Judy's life will be held in Montana at a later date, at which time her ashes will be buried at Holy Cross Cemetery in Butte.
To honor Judy, we kindly request that you consider making a donation in her memory to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation (https://t2t.org/donate/) or to the Neuroendocrine Tumor Research Foundation (www.netrf.org/give).