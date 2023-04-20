Judy Marie Layman passed away peacefully on March 24, 2023 in New Haven, Connecticut with her son and daughter by her side. She was 71 years old. Judy was born in Butte, Montana on March 10, 1952 to Jack and Rita (Roskilly) Layman, and she had three brothers. After graduating from Butte High School, she served in the U.S. Army. Judy lived for many years with her family in the New Jersey/Pennsylvania area before relocating to Delaware then Florida. She finally made her way back to live in Montana a few years ago and shortly thereafter she was diagnosed with cancer, which she heroically lived with for over two and a half years, gracefully and courageously facing each day and living to the fullest until the very end when she lost her battle due to complications of her disease. Incredibly kind and generous, Judy loved spending time with her friends and family. Over the years, she worked as a hairdresser, title searcher and graphic designer. She also owned and operated a local independent newspaper. She was a proud and active member of the Potawatomi tribe, and she enjoyed gardening and taking walks in the mountains.