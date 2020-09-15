Judith Ann 'Judy' Ploium, 79

Nov. 23, 1940-Sept. 13, 2020
Judith Ann “Judy” Ploium passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020, at the Copper Ridge Nursing Home, following a long-term illness. She was born in Butte, Saturday, November 23, 1940, to Ralph and Estelle Richards.
She was raised and educated in Butte and her first job was as a telephone operator in Butte. She moved to other states and finally settled down in Vancouver, Washington, where she was a volunteer firefighter and was referred to as “99 lbs of dynamite” for her stature. She went on to become a beautician and owned two beauty shops. She also managed Swannie’s Bar and Comedy Club in Seattle. She belonged to F.O.E. #2158 Eagles Lodge in Washington. She decided to move back to Butte, worked part time at the Hampton Inn, and was a proud breast cancer survivor. Judy enjoyed painting, cooking, crocheting, playing games and Yahtzee with her sisters, Lois and LaVerne.
Judy had a positive attitude about life. She had a big heart and was very soft spoken. She loved to socialize with everyone that knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph Richards and Estelle Guthree; and her sister, Lois Williams. She is survived by her son, Ralph Ploium; and daughter, Kelly (Ploium) Lawrence, both of Washington; three grandchildren, Ian, Amber and Shane; as well as three great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her sister, LaVerne; her brother, Jerry (Terri) Guthree, of Deer Lodge; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Cremation has taken place. Memorial services will be conducted at a later date. Express condolences at www.wayrynen-richards.com.
