Judith Ann 'Judy' Ploium, 79

Nov. 23, 1940-Sept. 13, 2020

Judith Ann “Judy” Ploium passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020, at the Copper Ridge Nursing Home, following a long-term illness. She was born in Butte, Saturday, November 23, 1940, to Ralph and Estelle Richards.

She was raised and educated in Butte and her first job was as a telephone operator in Butte. She moved to other states and finally settled down in Vancouver, Washington, where she was a volunteer firefighter and was referred to as “99 lbs of dynamite” for her stature. She went on to become a beautician and owned two beauty shops. She also managed Swannie’s Bar and Comedy Club in Seattle. She belonged to F.O.E. #2158 Eagles Lodge in Washington. She decided to move back to Butte, worked part time at the Hampton Inn, and was a proud breast cancer survivor. Judy enjoyed painting, cooking, crocheting, playing games and Yahtzee with her sisters, Lois and LaVerne.

Judy had a positive attitude about life. She had a big heart and was very soft spoken. She loved to socialize with everyone that knew and loved her.