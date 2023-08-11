Joyce Marie Richards

August 30, 1946 - August 8, 2023

BUTTE - Joyce Marie Richards passed away Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at her home in Butte surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Butte, Friday, August 30, 1946 to Howard and Marion (Welch) Finch. She attended local schools and graduated from Butte High School.

Joyce married John "Jay" Richards September 11, 1971 in Trinity Methodist Church and together they made their home in Butte where they owned and operated Red Wrecker. Joyce worked as a cook at Ray's Place and at Woolworth both uptown and in the Butte Plaza Mall. She was an avid bowler, enjoyed camping and fishing (because Jay did), was an accomplished cake baker, loved throwing huge holiday parties, enjoyed the regular trips to Yellowstone Park with the grandchildren, but most of all loved being a grandmother.

Joyce spent most her life dedicated to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Joyce raised her two oldest grandchildren, Ashley and Brandi who became her pride and joy. As the family grew Joyce was filled with joy and had plenty of love to give all the grandkids and great-grandkids. Joyce enjoyed going to all the children's sport activities including dance and was never too busy to spend time with the kids. When Joyce found out one of her great-grandchildren were taking up bowling like she did, she beamed with excitement.

Along with Jay, the love of her life, and her grandchildren, she still had room in her heart for her dogs. Joyce always had at least two German Shepherds, there couldn't only be one, they always had to have a friend (which always turned into three). To everybody else they were mean junkyard dogs, but to Joyce, they were her sweet little babies.

Joyce is survived by her husband of nearly 53 years, John "Jay" Richards, son and daughter-in-law: John and Amber Richards; daughter and son-in-law: Kathy and Rick Phillips all of Butte; grandchildren: Cody Richards, Samantha Jo Richards, Cameron Stalker, Ashley and Trevor Cardin, Brandi and Junior Shorter, Tausha and John Kessel, Tiffany and Jason DeJohn, Nakita and Taylor Purcell and Zev Hunter; great-grandchildren include: Zach Cardin, Eric Cardin, Jonah Palmer, Kadence Day, Karsen Day, Keeliana Shorter, William Shorter, Seth Day, Colt Day, Piper Kessel, Paytton DeJohn, Chevy DeJohn, Landon Purcell, Lucas Purcell, Brentlee Richards and Brystol Richards. Also surviving are her sisters and brother-in-law: Karen and Robert Cuthill of Butte, Phyllis Johnson of Helena, Sandy Warner of Butte, Kathy Murphy of Arkansas; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law: Carol and Dan King of Salem, Oregon and Ruth King of Anchorage, Alaska. Beside her parents, Joyce is preceded in death by her sister, Mary Rivenes.

Joyce's remains are in Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home where friends may call beginning Wednesday afternoon after 5 o'clock. Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, August 17th at 11:00 a.m. in Aldersgate United Methodist Church with Pastor Seth Leypoldt officiating. Interment will be in Mount Moriah Cemetery.

