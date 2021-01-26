Joshua Fellows, 35

Oct. 2, 1985-Jan. 21, 2021
Joshua Frank Fellows passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at St Vincent Hospital in Billings, MT, on Jan. 21, 2021.
Born and raised in Butte, MT, Josh graduated from Butte High School in 2004 and was always immensely proud of his hometown. His journey post-high school took him to Missoula, Montana; Boise, Idaho; Charlottesville, Virginia; Madisonville, Louisiana; and finally Billings, Montana.
Never afraid of hard work, Josh worked a variety of jobs and was always the best at whatever he did. Having worked as a photographer, in the service industry, and many other jobs, he found his calling working as a manager in transportation logistics for a Montana-grown company. He loved his work family. His job contributed to his sense of purpose and grounded him.
Josh was the type of person who was universally loved. He would do anything to help anyone at the drop of a hat, and his heart was the only thing bigger than his personality. Josh was never somewhere long without making everyone laugh. His quick wit and love of ridiculousness made him the person you needed to have in your life. He loved good music, terrible television, dogs, penguins, and the Chicago Bears.
He loved his family fiercely and was the protector both physically and emotionally of all of us. Life without Josh leaves more than a hole in our family. He was our family glue. He was the peacemaker, the reminder of birthdays, and the ultimate champ of Epic Easter. We have shed many tears, and there will be many more, but with each tear is a wonderful memory of our little brother, who will be with us in spirit forever.
Joshua was preceded in death by his mother and stepfather, Bonnie and Charlie Lombardi. He is survived by his father and stepmother, Frank and Linda Fellows; sisters, Holly (Scott) Netz, Jenny (Wade) Barriger; brother, Jesse (Nicolette) Fellows; and nieces and nephews, Naomi and Noah Netz, Brynn and Ian Barriger, and Whitney Frank Fellows.
A website has been set up for friends and family to share stories, thoughts and photos of Josh. Please leave your contact information, as a Celebration of Life will be held this summer. Memorials can be made on the website to benefit causes dear to Josh. Website: foreverfellows.com
