Joshua Fellows, 35

Oct. 2, 1985-Jan. 21, 2021

Joshua Frank Fellows passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at St Vincent Hospital in Billings, MT, on Jan. 21, 2021.

Born and raised in Butte, MT, Josh graduated from Butte High School in 2004 and was always immensely proud of his hometown. His journey post-high school took him to Missoula, Montana; Boise, Idaho; Charlottesville, Virginia; Madisonville, Louisiana; and finally Billings, Montana.

Never afraid of hard work, Josh worked a variety of jobs and was always the best at whatever he did. Having worked as a photographer, in the service industry, and many other jobs, he found his calling working as a manager in transportation logistics for a Montana-grown company. He loved his work family. His job contributed to his sense of purpose and grounded him.

Josh was the type of person who was universally loved. He would do anything to help anyone at the drop of a hat, and his heart was the only thing bigger than his personality. Josh was never somewhere long without making everyone laugh. His quick wit and love of ridiculousness made him the person you needed to have in your life. He loved good music, terrible television, dogs, penguins, and the Chicago Bears.