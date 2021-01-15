Joseph Jordan, 85

He always gave 110% whether it involved work, sports or family. His work ethic was surpassed by none and he played just as hard; enjoying water and snow skiing, snow machining, flying, handball, racquetball, pheasant hunting, golf and was a standout on his college football team as well as a member for many years of the Butte Elks Lodge, #240. He also loved playing cards, whether with family and friends or with his poker buddies and was always up for a game of Acey-Deucy. He enjoyed time with family and especially when they were all together at yearly Christmas Parties and at his cabin on Flathead Lake. “The Lake” was one of the few places he would ever “unwind” but even then the relaxation usually involved a “project” of some sort or another. Friends, kids and grandkids all have stories of “relaxing” with Joe and ending up exhausted but with a feeling of accomplishment. He was truly happy when he was busy and best friends, Phil and Doc, were always willing accomplices on many of his projects.