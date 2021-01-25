Jan. 21, 1941-Jan. 22, 2021

Joseph “Joe” Wucetich, 80, of Oakes, North Dakota, passed away at his home on Jan. 22, 2021. Joe was born on Jan. 21, 1941, in Whitehall, MT, to Thomas and Lilly (Klasna) Wucetich. He attended school in Whitehall and graduated from Whitehall High School, where he was a standout athlete in football, basketball and track.

He went on to college in Bozeman, MT, where he continued to play football for two years. Joe took a job with the Bureau of Reclamation which took him to numerous parts of the country. While in South Dakota, he met and married Donna Maye Bishop in 1968. They later moved to Bismarck, North Dakota, and had a son, Quinn, in 1977. In 1978, Joe started M&W drilling in Oakes and would own and operate it for more than 30 years before retiring and selling the business to his long time employee and friend, Wayne Dody.

Joe met Ronae McDaniel and after more than 30 years together they were happily married in 2016. Joe made Oakes his home for the last 40 years of his life and left a lasting legacy with the work he did and the friendships he made. He was a student of history and possessed a wealth of knowledge that he was more than happy to let you know about when watching an episode of Jeopardy.