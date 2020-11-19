Joseph Herzog, 88

Sept. 19, 1932-Nov. 17, 2020
Dr. Joseph A Herzog passed away peacefully at home Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, in Butte. He was born in Butte, Sept. 19, 1932, to Dr. Joseph A. and Bertha (Brunk) Herzog. He received his education in Butte's Catholic Schools and went on to pre-dentistry at Carroll College and then to Creighton University School of Dentistry in Omaha, Nebraska. He was a member of Delta Sigma Delta Fraternity and graduated in 1956. Following graduation, Dr. Herzog served the Navy as a dentist on the USS AJAX repair ship for two years, earning the rank of LT DC USNC. Following discharge, he returned to Butte, where he started his private dental practice. Fifty-three years later he retired.
In 1960, Joe married Lou Anne Brogan in Butte. She passed away in 1975.
He married Maureen Niklas Mee Feb. 16, 1985. Joe was a member of the Third District Dental Society and served twice as its president. He was also a member of the Montana Dental Association, American Dental Association, and served on the Montana Board of Dentistry for five years. He was also a member of BPOE.
Joe was passionate about quality time with his family and for anything having to do with the outdoors: hunting, fishing, and horses. He enjoyed hosting great times at “the cabin”. He found his greatest peace and relaxation at his personal heaven, also known as “the cabin.” He was a role model for faith, humility, patience, and a shared a great sense of humor.
Joe was preceded in death by his first wife, Lou Anne Brogan Herzog; son, John Herzog; parents, Bertha and Dr. Joe Herzog; sister, Pauline Herzog Semmens; parents-in-law, Bill and Isabel Niklas; sister-in-law, Betty Sue Niklas Remily; and brother-in-law, Don Niklas.
He is survived and will be greatly missed by his wife, Maureen; children and spouses, Joe and Laura Herzog, Seattle, Washington, Dr. Jim and Cindy Herzog, Butte, Mary Anne Herzog, Butte, Mike Herzog, Missoula, and Dr. Mike Sullivan-Mee, Albuquerque, New Mexico. He is also survived by eleven grandchildren, Jessica Herzog, Dallas, Texas, Taylor Herzog, Bozeman, Charlie and Hailey Herzog, Seattle, Washington, Mark and Matthew Herzog, Missoula, Kyle and Luke Harding, Butte, and Daisy, Maddie, and John Mee, Albuquerque, New Mexico. He is also survived by sister-in-law, Judy Brogan; and Mike Johnston, Butte; brother-in-law; John Semmens, Helena; brother and sister-in-law; Marty and Kathy Herman, Cedar Falls, Iowa; and numerous nieces, and nephews and cousins.
Services will be Monday, November 23, 11 a.m., at St. Ann's Parish. Due to COVID-19, we ask that everyone observe mask and social distancing protocols.
The family extends gratitude to the first responders and Duggan Dolan's for their professional and compassionate care.
Memorials may be to the Niklas Family Endowment at Carroll College, Helena; Butte Central High School, Shriners Crippled Children, Lady of the Rockies, or a charity of choice.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.