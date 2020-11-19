Joseph Herzog, 88

Sept. 19, 1932-Nov. 17, 2020

Dr. Joseph A Herzog passed away peacefully at home Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, in Butte. He was born in Butte, Sept. 19, 1932, to Dr. Joseph A. and Bertha (Brunk) Herzog. He received his education in Butte's Catholic Schools and went on to pre-dentistry at Carroll College and then to Creighton University School of Dentistry in Omaha, Nebraska. He was a member of Delta Sigma Delta Fraternity and graduated in 1956. Following graduation, Dr. Herzog served the Navy as a dentist on the USS AJAX repair ship for two years, earning the rank of LT DC USNC. Following discharge, he returned to Butte, where he started his private dental practice. Fifty-three years later he retired.

In 1960, Joe married Lou Anne Brogan in Butte. She passed away in 1975.

He married Maureen Niklas Mee Feb. 16, 1985. Joe was a member of the Third District Dental Society and served twice as its president. He was also a member of the Montana Dental Association, American Dental Association, and served on the Montana Board of Dentistry for five years. He was also a member of BPOE.