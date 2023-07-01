October 21, 1937—May 28, 2023

RENO, NV—Joe was born to Ilda Forcella Poole and Joseph Poole, Sr. in Butte, Montana on October 21, 1937.

He attended catholic schools in Butte and graduated from Boys Central High School in 1955.

He married Carol Seadin in 1960 and later moved to Las Vegas with their two children, Robert and Lisa.

Joe was a Sales Rep in Las Vegas and later Reno, NV for Share Chemical Corp. (7 Milwaukee WI) for over 50 years.

He remarried in 1985 to Darlene Morby Poole and in 2003 moved to Reno NV.

Joe is survived by his wife, Darlene of 38 years; sister, Gayle Hallmark of Maryville, TN; son, Robert Poole (Colleen) of Las Vegas; daughter, Lisa Poole Brinkman (Bob) of Sandy, Utah; Darlene’s son and two daughters: Vance Morby (Leah), Jennifer Obos (Marty) and Tracy Carter; eleven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces and extended family and close friends that he loved.

We all have many fond memories of our Joe. Internment will be private at Mt. View Cemetery in Reno.