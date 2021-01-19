Joseph C. 'Joe' Stranieri, 82

April 3, 1938-Jan. 9, 2021

Joe attended parochial schools and graduated from Anaconda Central in 1956. He was an accomplished athlete, described as fast and agile on the football field, he played a strong role for teams which were coached by Jack Oberweiser, who would remain a friend his entire life. He was also involved with the Saint's basketball and baseball teams. Sports played a strong theme in his life. A life-long Yankees and Colts fan, games were never too far from his viewing pleasure. He was very proud of his grandson Santino's back-to-back Oregon State Football Championship wins, which he attended last year.

Joe would attend Carroll College briefly and participate in football. However, in his own words, he was not ready for college and dropped out to work on the Smelter briefly. This quickly gave him the motivation to attend college again and he landed at the University of Portland where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in biology. He would become a teacher at Anaconda Jr. High, teaching 7th grade science. Mr. Stranieri was well liked by his students and made his classroom enjoyable. You could chew gum, but if you popped it, it went on your nose for the remainder of class. Likewise, if you shot a basket with rolled up paper and missed, you sat in the garbage can until class ended. If a student happened to be struggling with reading, he would provide the questions orally and would also write difficult words phonetically on the chalkboard. Joe was respected by staff and administration throughout his years, retiring in 1988. While working his day job as a teacher, Joe became a business owner of the Locker Room Bar in 1980. He and two co-owners would split shifts during the week working the bar night shift. He remained involved in the bar business for nearly 35 years. He made many friends during his days as a bartender and could make a very good drink. His bar was always involved with the Wayne Estes Basketball and Goosetown Softball Tournaments along with hosting the St. Patrick's Day race.