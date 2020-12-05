Sept. 4, 1949-Dec. 2, 2020
Joseph Albert Woods, 71, of Idaho Falls, passed away Dec. 2, 2020, at his home. He was under the care of his loving family.
Joseph was born Sept. 4, 1949, in Butte, Montana, to Charles Benton Woods and Mary Frances Rozich Woods. He grew up in Butte and attended Sacred Heart and Butte High School, graduating in 1968.
On Oct. 28, 1978, he married Sheila Sue Shumway in Wolf Point, Montana. Joseph started his mining career in Anaconda, Montana, then on to Nevada as Heap Leach Superintendent for FMC Gold Company. He retired from Beartrack Mine in Salmon, Idaho, as a site manager. He and Sheila moved to Idaho Falls in March of 2009.
Joseph enjoyed spending time in the outdoors, where you would find him on his boat or around a campfire.
Joseph is survived by his loving wife, Sheila Woods of Idaho Falls; sons, William J. Woods of Butte, and Jared O. Woods of Anchorage, Alaska; sister, Cheryl (Dave) Ungerman of Helena, MT; numerous step-sisters and step-brothers; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Mary Woods; brother, Charles John Woods; sister, Patsy Corbitt; and stepmothers, Frankie and Alice.
Services will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.