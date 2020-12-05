Sept. 4, 1949-Dec. 2, 2020

Joseph Albert Woods, 71, of Idaho Falls, passed away Dec. 2, 2020, at his home. He was under the care of his loving family.

Joseph was born Sept. 4, 1949, in Butte, Montana, to Charles Benton Woods and Mary Frances Rozich Woods. He grew up in Butte and attended Sacred Heart and Butte High School, graduating in 1968.

On Oct. 28, 1978, he married Sheila Sue Shumway in Wolf Point, Montana. Joseph started his mining career in Anaconda, Montana, then on to Nevada as Heap Leach Superintendent for FMC Gold Company. He retired from Beartrack Mine in Salmon, Idaho, as a site manager. He and Sheila moved to Idaho Falls in March of 2009.

Joseph enjoyed spending time in the outdoors, where you would find him on his boat or around a campfire.

Joseph is survived by his loving wife, Sheila Woods of Idaho Falls; sons, William J. Woods of Butte, and Jared O. Woods of Anchorage, Alaska; sister, Cheryl (Dave) Ungerman of Helena, MT; numerous step-sisters and step-brothers; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Mary Woods; brother, Charles John Woods; sister, Patsy Corbitt; and stepmothers, Frankie and Alice.

Services will be held at a later date.

