John W. Pellegrini, 66

November 4, 1956 – May 1, 2023

ANACONDA - John William "Pelle" Pellegrini passed away on May 1, 2023 at the age of 66 at his home in Anaconda, MT. His battle after suffering a stroke left him partially paralyzed on his right side but he faced this life challenge with a smile. Despite the constant pain he was in, when asked how he was feeling, he always answered "I'm fine." He never wanted to burden others with his troubles.

John was born November 4, 1956 in Renton, WA, while his father was employed by the Boeing Company. The second of five children, he was born to Bill and Lois (Jones) Pellegrini. In 1958, the family moved back to Anaconda, where John lived for the remainder of his life. He attended St. Paul's Grade School, Anaconda Central High until his junior year, and graduated from Anaconda High School in 1975. He graduated from Montana State University with a bachelor of arts degree in Criminal Justice in 1981. After working for a short time at Galen Hospital, John went to work for the Community, Counseling & Correctional Services, Inc. (CCCS) in Butte as a director/administrator of resident discipline and quality assurance. He worked there until he had to retire early due to medical challenges. He also worked part-time as a bartender at Thompsons Bar, where he could be seen many weekend nights greeting his many friends who stopped by to “shoot the breeze.”

John was known throughout Anaconda as an avid baseball fan. He especially loved the New York Yankees. He used to say that he bled "Pin Strips". When he got "too old" to play baseball and softball, he turned his passion into umpiring. For several years, he could be seen calling balls and strikes at many men's and women's softball games, particularly during the Goosetown Softball Tournament. When not watching baseball, he was keeping a close eye on his beloved MSU Bobcats. He was a proud Bobcat.

John is survived by his sister, Kathy Johnson of Billings; his brother, Dr. Joseph Pellegrini (wife, Dr. Michelle Germain) of Cornelius, NC; and his sister, Diana (husband, Craig) Brown of Bremerton, WA; his nephews: Andrew and Daniel Johnson of Billings; Alexander and Nicholas Pellegrini of Baltimore, MD; Eric (Brittany) Brown of Dickinson, ND; and Dr. Kevin (Evelyn) Brown of Coeur d'Alene, ID; his nieces: Sarah Brown of Orlando, FL and Megan Brown of Bremerton, WA; and his great-nephew, Oliver Brown and great-nieces: Rosalee Brown and Charlotte Brown.

John is also survived by his uncle, John C. Pellegrini of Anaconda; and cousins: Christine Jones, Jim Pellegrini and Nancy Grubich, and many other cousins. The family would like to thank John's close friends: Bill Hill and Traci Thomas, Mike Moodry, Jay Stergar, Brian and Elida Driscoll, and Mike Thatcher, and many others who were there for him when the family couldn't be.

John is preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Lois Pellegrini; his brother, Tony Pellegrini; his aunt, Norine Pellegrini; his brother-in-law, Dwight Johnson; and his grandparents, John and Anna Pellegrini and Ivan and Rose Jones.

A joint memorial service for John and Tony will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church in Anaconda on Monday, June 19 at 10:30 a.m. John's family will begin receiving friends at 9:30 a.m. Interment will follow at New Hill Cemetery, followed a luncheon reception at the church immediately after.

