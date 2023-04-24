John Vukovich

October 13, 1950 - April 19, 2023

On Wednesday, April 19, 2023, we lost our brother, John Vukovich after a short illness. He was born on October 13, 1950 to Al and Cokey Vukovich in Butte, MT.

John worked 35 years at metro sewer treatment plant where he retired as Supervisor. He enjoyed skiing playing softball golfing and riding his motorcycle in the summer. He was a die heart Chicago Bears fan. He lived a simple life and enjoyed playing the machines and having a "few" drinks. To his credit John also just celebrated over a decade of sobriety.

He is preceded in death by his mother and father, grandparents all the Murja family, uncle and aunts all the Vukovich, family, uncle and aunts, his niece, Anna Vukovich, cousin, Bibber Delich, his friends: Dan Brown, Rooster Petritz, Timmy Nadeau, Larry McAllister, Dave Corbett, Tuts, Jerry Hogan and Denny Ryan.

He is remembered missed and survived by two brothers: Alex and Joe, family member, Jan, nephew, Joey and Jade, niece, Jaelyn and Kyle niece, Marisa and John and family and especially his little guys: Jersey Jo and Ryson; cousins: Mickey and Vonnie Bolton and their family, Mona and Ron and family cousins from the Murja family, Vukovich family, the Likes family, Fry family, and numerous other cousins; his best friends: Jim Norton and Heather, Johnny Walker, Ed Tracy and family, Geno Thatcher, Larry Richards, Stan Kasun, Dan McGivern, Lance Masters, Dave Ferko, Denny O'Farrell, Scotty Salo, Ed Carveth, John Coyne, Gracie and Conner the Petritz and Kasun clans and all the guys from the dinner club and special friend, Jen and her family.

There will be a memorial service this (Tuesday) night at 7:00 p.m. held at Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church with visitations starting at 6:30 p.m.

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday at Noon in the Church.

Entombment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery Mausoleum where he will rest in peace.

Everyone is invited to the McQueen Club following the burial to celebrate his life. Memorials are requested to Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church.

May his Memory be Eternal !

Express condolences at www.wayrynen-richards.com.