John Salcido, 53

Dec. 21, 1966-Dec. 11, 2020
John Mark Salcido passed away at his home on Dec. 11, 2020. John was born on Dec. 21, 1966, at St. James Hospital in Butte, Montana, to John and Arlene Salcido. John and Arlene relocated to Utah with their family in 1984, where he met Audria Sutherland. John married Audria on Dec. 10, 1987, in Ogden, Utah. They had two children, Auriel and Jazmin. His girls were his world, and he considered being their father his greatest gift in life.
John enjoyed hiking, fishing, camping, playing music, and spending time with his granddaughter, Colette, whenever possible. He recently returned to Butte and felt an attachment to his hometown. He was so happy to get reacquainted with his many cousins, aunts, and uncles in the area. John was kind, compassionate, and well loved by all who knew him.
John spent many years in retail management and later was employed by the USPS as a mail carrier. However, from a young age John felt a call to pastoral ministry. His call was fulfilled when he started a church in Ogden, Utah, in 2001. John pastored in Ogden, Utah, for 15 years. During his ministry years, John was ordained by the Pentecostal Church of God, traveled to Ghana, West Africa, for missions and raised many young leaders. His ministry greatly affected the lives of many as he shared his love for God with the community. John's impact as a pastor is still felt by many in the Ogden area. At the time of John's death, he was still employed by the USPS, a job that he loved.
John was attending Old Fashioned Baptist church at the time of his death and enjoyed the ministry of Pastor Derek Loewen.
John is survived by his daughters, Jazmin and Auriel; and grandchildren, Colette, Boaz, and Ruth; his sister, Rachel; brother, Bob; and both of his parents, John and Arlene Salcido. John leaves behind a niece, Sophia; and two nephews, Jesse and Gabe; his fiancé, Kim; and numerous friends and relatives in the Butte area.
A service will be held for John at Old Fashioned Baptist Church on Dec. 16 at 1 p.m. Express condolences at www.wayrynen-richards.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.