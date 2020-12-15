John Salcido, 53

Dec. 21, 1966-Dec. 11, 2020

John Mark Salcido passed away at his home on Dec. 11, 2020. John was born on Dec. 21, 1966, at St. James Hospital in Butte, Montana, to John and Arlene Salcido. John and Arlene relocated to Utah with their family in 1984, where he met Audria Sutherland. John married Audria on Dec. 10, 1987, in Ogden, Utah. They had two children, Auriel and Jazmin. His girls were his world, and he considered being their father his greatest gift in life.

John enjoyed hiking, fishing, camping, playing music, and spending time with his granddaughter, Colette, whenever possible. He recently returned to Butte and felt an attachment to his hometown. He was so happy to get reacquainted with his many cousins, aunts, and uncles in the area. John was kind, compassionate, and well loved by all who knew him.