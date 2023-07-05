June 6, 1943—June 29, 2023

Jack died at home surrounded by people who loved him, shortly after midnight on June 29, 2023. He left his problems on earth and soared to a new

healthy beginning of eternal life. No doubt he will start each day with optimism about the great day before him, just as he did on earth.

Jack was born in Anaconda, MT on June 6, 1943, to Azzio and Mary Moreni. He grew up and attended Catholic schools in Goosetown, ultimately graduating from Anaconda Central High School.

After graduation, he served his country in Vietnam. Later he graduated from college, was an Educator for several years and a local business owner for more than a decade.

He went on to live out one of his dreams traveling the country behind the wheel of a big rig. His travels included numerous trips over the Alaska Highway to Anchorage. This may have been his favorite job!

He loved to share memories of growing up in Anaconda. He characterized it as an idyllic childhood with friends and classmates playing street games and working odd jobs for spending money. His teen years were all about harmless pranks, fast cars, cruising the drag and Bill’s Drive Inn.

He wanted to be remembered for his love of Anaconda, friends, family and of life itself. In spite of any troubles, he awoke each day full of optimism and sheer happiness to be alive. His favorite saying was “Every day’s a good day”.

In addition to unequaled optimism, he was blessed with uncommon determination and self-discipline. As hard as it was with his disability, for decades he maintained a successful regiment of daily walking to extend his life.

He loved sports and followed his beloved Copperheads, Bobcats, Fighting Irish and Patriots with enthusiasm. He also loved music from multiple genres and could remember the melody and words to songs he hadn’t heard for fifty years.

One of his favorite bands, Pink Floyd, inspired his parting message; that “he would see us on the Dark Side of the Moon”!

Jack was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Richard. He is survived by his wife, Karen Schellin; son, Mike Moreni of Anaconda; daughter, Melissa; and son, Martin; and many grandchildren.

A graveside memorial service will be held on Friday, July 14, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Anaconda.

Jack requested that donations in his memory be made to the Mary Beth Hess Memorial Scholarship Fund which can be made through the Community Hospital of Anaconda website, Pintler Pets, St. Peter’s Catholic Church Building Fund or any charity of the donor’s choice.

Please visit www.longfellowfinneganriddle.com to offer the family a condolence or to share a memory of Jack.

Longfellow Finnegan Riddle Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been privileged to care for Jack and his family.