John McMahon, 78

In 1991, John returned to Iowa and once again worked for Grinnell Mutual as the director of special investigations, specializing in arson investigation, and then as the director of security. During his time at Grinnell Mutual, he was able to speak and instruct fire departments, law enforcement, and insurance groups around the Midwest.

John was united in marriage with Gail Geery in June of 2007, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. After his retirement in 2009, John never planned on sitting still so he continued to work part-time at Bass Pro, Hy-Vee, and the Jasper County Sheriff's Office. At Bass Pro, he was on the pro staff, where his passion for kids and teaching allowed him to be involved in many seminars and events on the correct and ethical approach to hunting, fishing, and conservation.

John was continuously active and walked every day of the year up until three weeks before his death. The dogs on his walking route will miss him dearly, as he knew each by name and had a treat for them in his pocket. He was also an active senior sportsman; enjoying hunting and fishing. John loved to smile and make people laugh with a good joke.