John Magnus, 85

April 30, 1935-Dec. 3, 2020

It is finished! After many years living in the valley of deep darkness of Alzheimer's John Henry Magnus wearisome from pain passed away Dec. 3, 2020. John was born April 30, 1935, in the family farmhouse on the Biraird Place near Laurin, Montana, to parents, Victor and Martha (Salomonsen) Magnus, who ranched in the Ruby Valley and operated the Farmers Union Co-Op for 18 years in Alder.

From an early age John was fiercely independent and helped with the milking and daily ranch chores. He often brought calamity to his babysitter; his older sister fondly known as Sis. John was an extremely competitive athlete in football, basketball, and track. He also was active in chorus and student council. He graduated from Sheridan High School in 1953.

John married Shirley Redfield and they shared 66 years of an adventurous life together. John had a photographic memory and could do almost anything he put his mind to, but mining was his passion. He and "Shirls" moved to Butte and Anaconda where John worked for the Anaconda Company but after a few years quit the company and moved back to the Ruby Valley area. He and his uncle Nels contracted out to various underground hard rock mines.