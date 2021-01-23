Dec. 12, 1929-Jan. 16, 2021

John Larsen, 91, passed away Jan. 16, 2021, in Olympia, Washington. He was born Dec. 12, 1929, to John and Faye Cora (Canoe) Larsen in Fredrick, South Dakota.

Growing up as a farm boy in South Dakota, John graduated from Fredrick High School. He earned his Class A Electrician Mate Certificate in Great Lakes, Illinois, and served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War (Feb. 28, 1951–Feb. 25, 1955), mostly aboard the USS Bennington.

After leaving the service, John worked on the railroad in Minnesota and Illinois before working as an electrician for the Montana Power Company. He resided in Butte, Montana, where he lived for the majority of his life. He married Elizabeth Ann Murphy on Feb. 7, 1970. She passed away Feb. 4, 2015.

He earned his private pilot's license, and was an avid archer (member of the Silver Bow Archery Club) and shot competitively in local and national tournaments up into his 80s. John also enjoyed hunting and fishing, or anything related to the outdoors. He could often be found in his shop working on archery equipment, fixing the unfixable, and building new and ingenious things.