Dec. 12, 1929-Jan. 16, 2021
John Larsen, 91, passed away Jan. 16, 2021, in Olympia, Washington. He was born Dec. 12, 1929, to John and Faye Cora (Canoe) Larsen in Fredrick, South Dakota.
Growing up as a farm boy in South Dakota, John graduated from Fredrick High School. He earned his Class A Electrician Mate Certificate in Great Lakes, Illinois, and served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War (Feb. 28, 1951–Feb. 25, 1955), mostly aboard the USS Bennington.
After leaving the service, John worked on the railroad in Minnesota and Illinois before working as an electrician for the Montana Power Company. He resided in Butte, Montana, where he lived for the majority of his life. He married Elizabeth Ann Murphy on Feb. 7, 1970. She passed away Feb. 4, 2015.
He earned his private pilot's license, and was an avid archer (member of the Silver Bow Archery Club) and shot competitively in local and national tournaments up into his 80s. John also enjoyed hunting and fishing, or anything related to the outdoors. He could often be found in his shop working on archery equipment, fixing the unfixable, and building new and ingenious things.
John was stoic, reliable, diligent, heroic and humble. He had a great sense of humor and showed his love through actions. He went out of his way to lend a helping hand to his neighbors, friends and family, while always making the time to be involved in his children's activities, including hockey, baseball, figure skating, and Boy Scouts.
He is survived by his son, Michael (Teresa) Larsen; his granddaughter, Terah (Jordan) Dayedes; and his great-granddaughter, Novalie, all of Montana. John is also survived by his daughter, Kathleen (Jeff) Garber; and his granddaughter, Brityn "Eryn" Russell, of Olympia, Washington. Other surviving family includes his sister-in-law, Renee Burns of Great Falls, Montana; as well as nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Elizabeth; and his brothers, Lester, Lloyd and Elmer “Lee” Larsen.
Memorial donations may be made in his name by mail to the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, 5705 Grant Creek Rd., Missoula, MT 59808; over the phone to 406-523-4500; or online at rmef.org. Donations may also be made to Silver Bow Kiwanis, P.O. Box 4296, Butte, MT 59702.
A service will be held in Butte, Montana, when it is safe for family and friends to gather.
