John L. Hettick Jr., 72
John L. Hettick Jr., 72, of Butte, MT, beloved husband, father and friend. He was born and raised in Butte.

He married the love of his life, Linda, and they were married for 52 years.

John worked for 20 years at the Anaconda Company, until it shut down in 1981. John and his family packed up and moved to Bakersfield, California, where he worked as an operator for 43 years until he retired. 

While in the Butte area, John and Linda were avid bowlers at Marty’s Bowling Alley. He loved telling us stories of winning State Bowling Championships.  John coached all of his kids and grandkids growing up in football, volleyball, basketball and baseball and never missed any of their games.

John loved fishing, floating, horseracing, dancing, playing in softball tournaments with his kids and so much more!

He died peacefully at his home on Saturday, October 10, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

He is survived by his wife, Linda; three sons, Jack (Marcie) Hettick, Brian (Elizabeth) Hettick, Travis (Sharle) Hettick; his daughter, LeeAnn (Nick) Bragg; ten grandkids and eight great-grandkids.

John’s family will have a Celebration of Life on October 15, 2020, from noon to 4 p.m., at the McQueen Athletic Club in Butte.

Please visit www.buttefuneralhome.com to offer a condolence or share a memory of John. Axelson Funeral and Cremation Services has been privileged to care for John and his family.

