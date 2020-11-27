John (Jack) William Whelan, 90

Dad received many acknowledgements and honors over the years from various organizations whether through his law work or his volunteer work. He was honored and humbled by each one. He was inducted into the Sports Hall of Fame in 2005. The dedication of Three Legends Stadium honoring Dad and his buddies was a shining moment in his life! This past year, Dad along with the family were honored by Special Olympics Montana.

Dad was a humble man. He never took things for granted. He had an unending drive to help others and be involved. He volunteered and was an active member of so many organizations including the Elks, American Legion, Kiwanis, Special Olympics, Montana Amateur Speed Skating Association (MASSA), Ancient Order of Hibernians, the Marine Corps League, Butte Central and VFW. He believed if we all do a little, we can achieve great things. For years, many of our friends never knew he had a law practice as they just knew he was always driving the bus whether for Legion baseball, Butte Central events, or speed skating trips to Canada. He loved Butte and all it had to offer families especially the youth of this town. It was one of the reasons he volunteered at so many events and stayed an active member of so many organizations. Dad served on various boards and committees for Butte Central, including the Education Foundation. He was a member of the MT Tech Local Executive Board. He also served as a board member for the Butte School District including one year as Chairman of the Board.