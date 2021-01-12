John 'Jack' Oberweiser, 95

Jack was hired as head football coach at Anaconda Central in 1955 and held that position until the school closed in 1973. He was also head track coach from 1957 to 1973, served as assistant basketball coach and taught bookkeeping, math and PE. The Central “Saints” became a second family and the friendships that started there would last a lifetime!

After the painful closure of our Catholic schools, Jack was hired as a teacher and assistant football coach for the Anaconda Copperheads, later becoming the head football and track coach. He retired in 1988, after teaching and coaching for a total of 35 years, 33 of those years in Anaconda. Jack's days of retirement were filled with following his grandchildren from sport to sport, enjoying each of them to the fullest. Jack's Catholic faith was the foundation of his life and he never took it for granted. What a beautiful example he has been for his family and all those who came to know him.

In 1948, just before attending the U of M Jack married the love of his life, Carol Townsend, and together, they brought seven children into this world and were foster parents to two brothers, Oscar and Reinaldo Fong, who quickly became members of our family.