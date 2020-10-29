John ‘Gary’ Winston, 88

July 15, 1932-Oct. 25, 2020
John “Gary” Winston passed away Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at St. James Healthcare. Gary was born in Butte, Friday, July 15, 1932, to J.J. “Buzz” and Winifred (Boyle) Winston.
Gary was raised in Butte and was very proud of his neighborhood. He was educated at St. Mary’s Elementary School and graduated from Boys’ Central in 1951. He was a standout athlete for the Maroons. He also played for the American Legion baseball team and others.
Gary served his country in the US Army, in Korea. He attended Carroll College and Western Montana College. He taught school in California and at Butte High School. He also attended Creighton University, as well as Gonzaga, where he earned his law degree.
He served as Butte Silver Bow County Attorney from 1974 through 1980 and then had a private practice until his retirement.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Jim Winston. Survivors include his sister, Midge Rivenes and her family, Michele Peterson and Carol Jackson; sister-in-law, Julie Ann Winston and her family, John and Cindy Winston; Teri and Bill Palmer; Julie and Hal Hubber; Ginger and Tom Golbro; and many great-nieces and nephews. Also surviving are his God-daughter, Ivy Neiffer; son, Josh Chelini; and family.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be conducted in the spring of 2021. Special thank you to Ivy Neiffer for being his personal caregiver for seven and a half years.
Express condolences at www.wayrynen-richards.com.
