John Edward Dortman

June 29, 1964 – June 25, 2023

BUTTE - John Edward Dortman, age 58, of Butte, Montana, formerly of Port Huron, died unexpectedly Sunday, June 25, 2023.

John was born June 29, 1964, in Port Huron to John and Catherine (Schrader) Dortman, he was a 1982 graduate of Yale High School. John was self-employed in the construction industry most of his life, operating NuShine Soffit and Siding in Fort Gratiot.

From a young age John had a love of classic cars, spending many days, nights and weekends working on them with his father and uncles. His first car was a 1955 Chevy, later a 1963 Ford Mustang, and, his favorite, a 1966 Pontiac Lemans Convertible, which he still has.

John was quick to make friends wherever he went. He relocated to Butte, Montana, in 2006 and established his construction business Skyline Design, he also operated a food cart called Cousin Eddie's Hot Dogs at numerous festivals in the area, introducing the people of Butte to a Flint style coney dog. John lived his life on his own terms.

John is survived by his parents, John L. Dortman of Ruby, and Catherine Hedberg of Fort Gratiot; brother, David Dortman of Ruby; nephew, Matthew Dortman of Ruby; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. We would also like to thank John's extended "Butte family", specifically, special friends, Rick and Stacey Anderson, and Jim Summers. Your friendship with John through the years is appreciated.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mid City Nutrition in Port Huron or Butte Rescue Mission in Butte, Montana.

Burial will be in Kinney Cemetery, Clyde Township at a later date.

All of us in Butte that knew John (Cousin Eddy) during his time in Butte are invited to the Knights of Columbus on Tuesday July 26, 2023, at 6:00 pm to raise a beer in celebration of his life.