John David "Dave" Hyndman

January 24, 1956 - August 13, 2023

John David "Dave" Hyndman, age 67, was called home on Sunday, August 13, 2023. Dave was born in Sheridan, Montana on January 24, 1956, to Thomas Lyle and Cora Mae (Warden) Hyndman. Dave was the 4th oldest of 10 children. He grew up in Butte, Montana and attended local schools, graduating from Butte High School in 1976.

When Dave was younger, he spent time with his late Uncle Buster and Aunt Ione. In his teens, he started working at Safeway. He later became employed at Huskey House, in Rocker, which later became the Flying J, as a dishwasher. After graduation, he joined the United States Army. Upon the completion of Boot Camp, he was stationed for many years in Germany, where he was stationed throughout his military career. When he came home on leave, he would stay with his aunt, Ione, and made the most of his time with family, both young and old. When he returned state-side, he spent time in Texas and Georgia. He spent many years in the Army Reserves before retiring from the service. When he returned to Butte, he returned to the Huskey House as a cook. He lived a short time in Butte, until he moved to Anaconda. After working at the Huskey House, which had become Flying J, he went to work as a cook at Granny's in Anaconda. In addition to his employment at Flying J and Granny's, he worked at various bars in Anaconda, Fed Ex, and BSW (Butte Sheltered Workshop), and the START Program, from where he retired due to health issues.

In 1994, he married Donna Seitzinger, and became stepdad to her four children: Jason, Shane, Joe, and Amanda. He became very close with Joe and Amanda. Even though he never had children, he always considered Joe and Amanda as his own. He had 11 grand-daughters and 5 grandsons. He was especially close to his grandson, Noah.

Dave spent his final years visiting friends in both Butte and Anaconda. He went on many adventures with his niece, Rona. When she asked him to go with her, he was always ready and willing to go, no questions asked. He also enjoyed going to Doctor's appointments with his sister, Mary; his niece, Trista; and his nephew, Albert, so he could spend time with them. He especially enjoyed going out of town with Mary. He was always ready to visit his family and enjoyed spending time with every one of them.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Lyle and Cora Mae Hyndman; brother, Bruce Hyndman; sister, Jane Weist; brother-in-law, Joseph Halvorsen, Sr.; and nieces, Mellisa Eujean and Josie May Halvorsen, and Kayley Jane Trainor. He was also preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Mary Warden, Cleo and Zelda Hyndman, Virginia and James Jenson, and Ester and Owen Judy, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He is survived by sisters and brothers-in-law, Mona Stokes, Pam and Larry Bragg, and Mary Halvorsen; brothers and sisters-in-law, Thomas and Connie Hyndman, Joe "Buster" and Eileen Hyndman, Donald Hyndman, and Robert and Gayla Hyndman. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Joe Weist; and his nieces and nephews, Jeff and Amy Stokes, Chris and Emmy Hyndman, Andy and Laura Hyndman, Tasha Hyndman, Molly and Jesse Rios, Amanda and Bjay Perry, Jeremy Hyndman, Dustin Hyndman, Nick and LeAnn Bragg, Travis and Amanda Bragg, Randy Weist, James and Katie Weist, Nina and Pat Trainor, DJ and Jessica Hyndman, Cory Hyndman, Bob and Dani Hyndman, Rona and Bryan Drabant, Recia and Mike Marion, Joe and Kirah Halvorsen, Albert Lopez, and Trista LaCombe; and numerous greats nieces and nephews.

You are now our Guardian Angel. We will miss you every day.

Friends may call on Monday, after 10:00 a.m., in the Duggan Dolan Mortuary Chapel. Funeral Services will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m.