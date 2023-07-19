John D. Flemming

March 22, 1933 - July 13, 2023

STONE RIDGE, NY - John D. Flemming, 90, of Stone Ridge, NY, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 13, 2023 in Kingston, NY.

John was born in Butte, MT, to William B. Flemming and Margaret McCarthy Flemming March 22, 1933.

As a youth in Montana, John cut lawns, and delivered groceries and newspapers. He later worked as a surveyor, laborer, railroad-signal crewman, draftsman, pipeline-gun runner, mine timekeeper, and hearse driver among other things.

John completed his fine arts degree at Montana State, but not until serving in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. Originally drawn to New York to work summers on his uncle's farm in Dutchess County, NY, John would later earn his living as a commercial artist in Manhattan where he lived for four decades.

The pull of the country brought him to Ulster County, NY where he lived with his wife of 37 years and a number of feline critters.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Ellen; sons: John and Matt; daughter, Clare; grandchildren: Alex, Ryan, Piper, John, Larkin, and numerous loving nieces, nephews, and in laws.

John was preceded in death by his parents; brother, "Father Bill;" sisters, Andree and Carol and their spouses: Frank Laird and Hal Vogelsang, respectively; nephew, Frank J. Laird and John's first wife, Sally.

Graveside service will be held in August at the Ulster County Veterans Cemetery in New Paltz, NY Memorial donations may be made to Ulster County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, Kingston, NY or the Woodstock Farm Sanctuary, High Falls, NY.

The family of John D. Flemming extends its appreciation to the care and support staff at Golden Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Kingston, NY.

George J. Moylan Funeral Home Inc., in Rosendale, NY is assisting the family with arrangements. (www.GJMoylanFuneralHome.com)