John Boyer, 78

John then turned his teenage passion for scuba diving into a successful 35-year career in the dive industry, representing manufacturers of cutting-edge products to a wide network of dive shops, where he developed deep and lasting friendships. He was instrumental in the procurement and sinking of the HMS Yukon, which has made San Diego a premier wreck diving destination. During this time in California, John met his loving wife, Judy, who was by his side until the end. Judy brought to their marriage another daughter and three sons, who he loved as his own. Throughout years of travel, adventure and California city life, Anaconda remained home to him. He returned often in pursuit of trout on his fly rod. The desire to catch the first, biggest and most fish of the day brought him decades of happiness with his brothers and daughter. His family and friends recall many happy evenings with John and Judy at their motor home by the water's edge at Georgetown Lake.