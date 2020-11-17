John Boyer, 78

July 12, 1942-Nov. 2, 2020
Beloved husband, father, stepfather, brother, uncle, and grandpa, John Edwards Boyer, has gone to his heavenly rest, strong to the end, and taking those thick gorgeous locks with him. He died peacefully at his home in Vista, California, following an eight-year battle with cancer.
John was the quintessential Montana Man, an outdoorsman, pilot, skier, fisherman, and hunter; equally laconic and garrulous, stubborn and generous; and a raconteur who told ripping tales of battling bears with dynamite and literal cliff-hanging peril. Born in Oakland, California, to parents, Fred and Jeanne Boyer, he spent his childhood and teenage years in Anaconda, MT, where he attended St. Paul School and Anaconda Central High.
He was a Georgetown Lake champion swimmer, football linebacker, talented thespian, and a school heartthrob with his singing group, The Meadowlarks. After high school, he joined the Navy and spent two years proudly serving his country in Japan and the Philippines. He returned to Montana and worked his way through U of M (Go Griz!) as a forest service trail builder, firefighter, and worked two summers in a lookout tower as a fire spotter. He also worked as an aerial spotter which led to him obtaining his private pilot license.
After graduating, he managed an Osco Drugstore in Missoula, and then owned and operated a Gamble's Store in Polson, Montana. He ran an outfitting business with his friend and business partner, Bob Labert, taking clients on horseback expeditions into the Pintler Wilderness in pursuit of big game. Together with his first wife, Maggie, he raised two beautiful daughters in Polson.
John then turned his teenage passion for scuba diving into a successful 35-year career in the dive industry, representing manufacturers of cutting-edge products to a wide network of dive shops, where he developed deep and lasting friendships. He was instrumental in the procurement and sinking of the HMS Yukon, which has made San Diego a premier wreck diving destination. During this time in California, John met his loving wife, Judy, who was by his side until the end. Judy brought to their marriage another daughter and three sons, who he loved as his own. Throughout years of travel, adventure and California city life, Anaconda remained home to him. He returned often in pursuit of trout on his fly rod. The desire to catch the first, biggest and most fish of the day brought him decades of happiness with his brothers and daughter. His family and friends recall many happy evenings with John and Judy at their motor home by the water's edge at Georgetown Lake.
He is survived by his wife, Judy (Browning) Boyer; daughters, Shannon (Boyer) Sanchez and Jennifer Boyer; dear friend, Maggie Newman; stepchildren, Sara, Dave, Dan and Mark Boswell; brothers, Pat Boyer and Fred Boyer; sisters, Doris (Boyer) Namba, Jeanne (Boyer) Nelson, Debbie (Boyer) Allen, Barbara (Boyer) Adamson, and Lynn (Boyer) England; and a splendid host of grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He will forever be missed. Rest in peace John Boyer. Well done, sailor, well done indeed.
