November 7, 1961—June 10, 2023

Mr. John Allen Franklin passed away on June 10, 2023, in Aurora, Colorado after a courageous battle with Leukemia in the arms of his loving wife, Julie, who did not leave his side during his hard fought battle. John was born on November 7, 1961, the son of John Earl and Carmen (Hull) Franklin. He was raised and educated in Big Fork, Montana.

John worked for more than 30 years in the field of Telephonics. He was employed as a Mill Maintenance Technician for Montana Resources at the time of his death. On September 24, 2004, he married the love of his life, Julie Ann Lynch, in Butte, Montana. They remained partners in crime and constant companions until his death.

John was an avid gun enthusiast and spent countless happy hours shooting, When he wasn’t shooting guns, he was shooting pool. He will always be remembered for his joyful spirit and his zest for life.

John was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister, Jennifer.

He is survived by his adoring wife, Julie; his stepson, Josh Harned; his wife, Keonni; and their children: Layla and Jerdon; his brother and closest friend, Joe and his wife, Tasha; and his sister, Christy and her husband, Greg. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cherished friends, which include Chris Miller, his fellow worker and shooting buddy, his life long-long best friend and pool partner, “Beantown”, and Johnny Flynn, another partner in crime, who was always there to lend a helping hand.

A celebration of John’s life will be held later this summer.