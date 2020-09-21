April 17, 1933-Sept. 16, 2020
Joanne Joseph, 87 of Portland, Oregon, went to heaven on September 16, 2020.
Joanne was born in Missoula, Montana, on April 17, 1933, the daughter of late Mary and Zure Johns. Joanne was the youngest of seven children. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 62 years, Mal Joseph.
Joanne is survived by her children, Mal Joseph Jr. (Lori), Dennis Joseph (Tammy), Mary Jo Joseph-Duby (Steven) and Mark Joseph (Eileen). She also leaves behind six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Joanne is the last sibling in the Johns family.
A mass will be held at St. Joseph the Worker on Friday, September 25, at 1 p.m.
As an expression of sympathy, donations can be made to The Rask Memorial Fund or the St. Jude Foundation.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.