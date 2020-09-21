 Skip to main content
Joanne Joseph, 87
April 17, 1933-Sept. 16, 2020

Joanne Joseph, 87 of Portland, Oregon, went to heaven on September 16, 2020.

Joanne was born in Missoula, Montana, on April 17, 1933, the daughter of late Mary and Zure Johns. Joanne was the youngest of seven children. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 62 years, Mal Joseph.

Joanne is survived by her children, Mal Joseph Jr. (Lori), Dennis Joseph (Tammy), Mary Jo Joseph-Duby (Steven) and Mark Joseph (Eileen). She also leaves behind six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Joanne is the last sibling in the Johns family.

A mass will be held at St. Joseph the Worker on Friday, September 25, at 1 p.m.

As an expression of sympathy, donations can be made to The Rask Memorial Fund or the St. Jude Foundation.

