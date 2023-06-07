Joanie Cassidy, 75

February 6, 1948 – June 3, 2023

Joan Marie "Joanie" Cassidy passed away Saturday, June 3, 2023. Joanie was born February 6, 1948, in Butte, to Kenneth and Lola (Bowden) Venner. She attended Butte schools. She married William Johnson and together they had two sons, Steve and Mark. She later married Peter Cassidy and they were married for 43 years.

She worked as Director of the Drug and Alcohol Program for Butte Silver Bow, and Southwest Montana Counseling for many years. She became Bureau Chief for the State of Montana Drug and Alcohol Program and held that position for 12 years until she retired.

She loved being on and helping several Boards that she sat on. Especially the Community Health Department. She was known for getting things done.

She loved her yard and flowers. Working diligently making everything beautiful. Her friend Janie described her as kind, generous and a good friend.

Joanie is survived by her husband, Peter Cassidy; sons: Steve (Jacqueline) Johnson, of Spring Creek, Nevada, Mark (Sheila) Johnson, of Butte. Also, sister and brother-in-law: Jean and Dee Sullivan; brothers-in-law: Tom Cassidy and Chris (Deedee) Cassidy; grandchildren: Jori and Jaron Johnson, Abby and Mickey Johnson; nieces: Jennifer Sullivan, Lisa Hibnes, Amy Lowney, Molly Peterson and nephews: Jeff Kreyssler and Josh Kreyssler.

She is preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Venner; mother, Lola Morgan; mother-in-law, Marie Cassidy and sister-in-law, Patty Cassidy.

We would like to thank all the doctors, nurses and Father John Houlihan at Billings Clinic Hospital for their tireless efforts to help Joanie through this journey.

Her services will be held at St. Ann's Church on Monday, June 12th, with visitation at 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. and Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Rite of Committal will be at Holy Cross Cemetery immediately following the Mass.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Joanie's memory to the Shriner's Hospital for Children.