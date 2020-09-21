Joan Corette Hanley, 87

Joan’s deep love of people and her ability to quickly connect with the stories of their lives served her well in leading numerous civic and charitable organizations. She was a Founding Trustee of the Palos Verdes Peninsula Education Foundation, Chairman of the Harbor-UCLA Research and Education Institute, President of the Peninsula Chapter of the National Charity League, Director of the Corporate United Way, and President of the Peninsula Committee of Childrens Hospital (Class of 1974).

Joan’s faith was a foundational part of her life. She was an active member at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in San Pedro, California, and more recently at Sacred Heart Parish in Palm Desert, California. Many have referred to Joan as a “force of nature” and speak of the significant impact she had in their lives, most especially, her husband, Don; her children and their spouses; her 11 grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren; brother, William P. Corette; and numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews, friends and colleagues.

There will be a celebration of life at some future date when we can all gather again in her honor. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Joan’s honor to the Scott Hanley Memorial Scholarship at Pomona College (contact Robin Flynn at 626-222-2930) or the Peninsula Committee of Childrens Hospital (PCCH.net).