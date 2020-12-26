Joan Beverly Richards, 86

January 12, 1934- December 21, 2020
The world lost a little spitfire when Joan Beverly Richards passed away on December 21, 2020 at The Springs of Butte after a long battle with Alzheimer’s and a short battle with COVID.
Her journey began on January 12, 1934 in Butte. She was born to Doris & Ed McGurk, joining big brothers Ed and Pat. Her little brother Terry joined a few years later. At the age of 5, her father passed away unexpectedly. Her mother married Leo Spetter and from that union; she was blessed with her sister Leeann and her brother Sam. Joan attended Sacred Heart and graduated from Girls Central.
On September 25, 1952 she married the love of her life, Ed Richards at St John’s Catholic Church.
Together they raised seven children. As a family they enjoyed camping, fishing & snowmobiling. Ed and Joan had many friends and spent countless nights playing cards with them. Ed and Joan had 34 wonderful years together before he passed away in 1986.
Joan was always up for an adventure. She enjoyed traveling, taking trips to Europe, Japan, and Hawaii. Her and her best friend, Pat Kane, enjoyed their trips to Wendover and getting into all sorts of shenanigans. She especially enjoyed visiting her children and grandchildren in New Hampshire & Oregon.
She was kind and welcoming to every person she encountered and never met a stranger. Always lending a hand when needed and never thinking twice about it. She was a great caregiver, taking care of her Mom, Dad Leo, aunt & her mother-in-law for many years.
Joan had many talents, she was a skilled seamstress, little miss-fix-it- always tinkering with a leaky faucet, a washer that wasn’t working quite right or scraping a ceiling to redo it.
Joan worked at Bernie’s Pharmacy later known as Bernie’s Hallmark for over 30 years. She made many lifelong friends there & really enjoyed her work. Everyone knew who “Joanie” was-she could find a present for anyone, for any occasion & was the quickest & best gift wrapper in town.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Ed, son Eddie, her brothers Ed, Pat & Terry. Her mother-in-law Jean Richards, sister-in-law Shirley Keltz & son-in-law Ron Kinman.
She is survived by her children: Teri Kinman, Michele (Lance) Hicks, Jodi (Frank) Toews, Paul Richards, Dori (Butch) Harrington and Jeff (Kim) Richards.
Joan was an amazing grandmother to 17 grandchildren: Rick (Tina) Johnston, Kurt (Stacy) Johnston; Angela Lyons, Keri Delugach, Alyssa Toews; Jessica Richards, Tracy Kendall, Michele (Olin) Erickson, Sara
(Nate) Lester; Claire, Aidan, and Anna Richards; Bryan Harrington, Heather (Randy) Sholey; JT (Nora), Levi (Andrea), and Zach (Abigail) Richards. She was blessed with 28 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. Also surviving are her sister-in-law, Sheryl McGurk; her brother-in-law, Dave Keltz; her daughter-in-law, Susie Richards; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Joan’s family would like to thank The Springs of Butte for taking such great care of “Grandma Joan” especially Shelly, Ashleigh & Jeanine. She truly loved all of you. Also, a special thanks to Senior Solutions for taking care of “gramma”. You all treated her like your own.
MOTHERS HOLD THEIR CHILDREN’S HANDS FOR A LITTLE WHILE…AND THEIR HEARTS FOR EVER.
Due to COVID restrictions, there will only be a private family service at this time. Family will have a memorial service next summer. Donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Senior Solutions, Our Lady of the Rockies or a charity of the donor choice.
I’M FREE
DON’T GRIEVE FOR ME FOR NOW I’M FREE.
I’M FOLLOWING THE PATH GOD LAID FOR ME.
I TOOK HIS HAND WHEN I HEARD HIM CALL.
I TURNED MY BACK & LEFT IT ALL.
I COULD NOT STAY ANOTHER DAY,
TO LAUGH, TO LOVE, TO WORK OR PLAY.
TASKS LEFT UNDONE MUST STAY THAT WAY.
I FOUND THAT PLACE AT THE CLOSE OF DAY.
IF MY PARTING HAS LEFT A VOID,
THEN FILL IT WITH REMEMBERED JOY.
A FRIENDSHIP SHARED, A LAUGH, A KISS,
AH YES, THESE THINGS I TOO SHALL MISS.
BE NOT BURDENED WITH TIME OF SORROW,
I WISH YOU THE SUNSHINE OF TOMORROW.
MY LIFE’S BEEN FULL, I’VE SAVORED MUCH.
GOOD FRIENDS, GOOD TIMES, A LOVED ONE’S TOUCH.
PERHAPS MY TIME SEEMED ALL TOO BRIEF.
DON’T LENGTHEN IT NOW WITH UNDUE GRIEF.
LIFT UP YOUR HEART AND SMILE WITH ME.
GOD WANTED ME NOW.
HE SET ME FREE.
