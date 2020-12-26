Joan Beverly Richards, 86

January 12, 1934- December 21, 2020

The world lost a little spitfire when Joan Beverly Richards passed away on December 21, 2020 at The Springs of Butte after a long battle with Alzheimer’s and a short battle with COVID.

Her journey began on January 12, 1934 in Butte. She was born to Doris & Ed McGurk, joining big brothers Ed and Pat. Her little brother Terry joined a few years later. At the age of 5, her father passed away unexpectedly. Her mother married Leo Spetter and from that union; she was blessed with her sister Leeann and her brother Sam. Joan attended Sacred Heart and graduated from Girls Central.

On September 25, 1952 she married the love of her life, Ed Richards at St John’s Catholic Church.

Together they raised seven children. As a family they enjoyed camping, fishing & snowmobiling. Ed and Joan had many friends and spent countless nights playing cards with them. Ed and Joan had 34 wonderful years together before he passed away in 1986.

Joan was always up for an adventure. She enjoyed traveling, taking trips to Europe, Japan, and Hawaii. Her and her best friend, Pat Kane, enjoyed their trips to Wendover and getting into all sorts of shenanigans. She especially enjoyed visiting her children and grandchildren in New Hampshire & Oregon.