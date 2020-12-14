Jimmie Grube, 87

May 6, 1933-Nov. 10, 2020
Jimmie (Jim) Lee Grube born May 6, 1933, to Merle Perry Grube and Evelyn Mckerigan in Green Timber, Idaho, east of Ashton, Idaho, the oldest of five children.
He grew up being the one who helped his dad with the sour horses, his dad Merle traded for or was asked to rehabilitate. That began a legacy that would be his life: a teamster, a horseman, and a cowman. A friend recently told me, “That when Jim Grube showed up everything just leveled out and was going to be fine.”
He and his wife Lois worked on several different ranches during their lifetime. Most were in southwest Montana. He always left them in better shape than when he started.
In the 1970's and 80's, he spent his spare time competing in draft horse pulls. It was a beautiful chemistry to watch. His horses were quiet, broke, in-shape because he used them all the time. His horses were using horses, they pulled the hay sleds or logging sled the same as they competed. This applied to his riding horses as well — if he was in the field roping to doctor cattle or in an arena team roping.
On Sept. 19, 2015, Jim was inducted into the Montana Draft Teamster Hall of Fame at the Draft Horse Show in Deer Lodge — a physical recognition for a lifetime of doing what he loved.
He was a devoted husband of 66 years, showing all who knew him the meaning of his wedding vows. When his wife got sick in 1998 he spent the next 22 years making sure she was cared for and stayed with her.
He is survived by his two children, Kim (Steve) Hirschy, and Matt (Kelle) Grube. Four grandchildren, Dustin (Natasha) Hirschy, Brandy Hirschy (Willis), Jeremy (Jennifer) Grube and Echo Grube (Brandon); and eight great-grandchildren.
