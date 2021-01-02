Jim Streib, 90

July 31, 1930-Dec. 18, 2020

Jim Streib passed away peacefully at around 1 a.m., Dec. 18, 2020, surrounded by family. Jim missed the anniversary day of his wife, Jackie's passing by one hour and you could almost hear her saying, “Hurry up Jim, you're late."

Jim was born July 31, 1930, to Richard William “Rick” and Josephine Irene “Josie” (Fallis) Streib. He was raised in Basin with his sister, Rayess “Dee”. When his dad was killed in a mine cave-in on St. Patrick's Day, 1941, Jim was left to work to help support his family. He was a newspaper delivery boy, worked with his uncle Russ in the wood business, and delivered coal to Basin families. He went to work for Frank J. “Butch” Hrella, owner of the Basin Cash, and worked for “Butch” in the grocery business, until he left high school and joined the U.S. Navy.

In the Navy, Jim was a radio operator aboard the USS Coral Sea and saw the Mediterranean and Italy while they were still war zones, earning him the right to be a Veteran of Foreign Wars. Jim continued his military service in the Montana National Guard as a 1st lieutenant in the Butte 163rd Armored Cavalry Unit. He resigned his commission and later rejoined the Guard as a firefighter in the Helena Unit, retiring with 35 years of service.