Jim Robischon, 93

He entered private practice in Butte in 1960, and continued there until 1986. Over his career, he appeared before the Supreme Court of Montana, and many of the Montana district courts. His practice also included cases before the United States District Court, and the Federal Circuit Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit. He also regularly appeared before federal and state administrative agencies, including the Interstate Commerce Commission, the Montana Public Service Commission, and the Montana Board of Health and Environmental Science.

Upon becoming “empty nested,” Jim and Mayme returned to Kalispell, where Jim associated with some very talented young professionals in the firm of Murphy, Robinson, Heckathorn & Phillips, until his full retirement. During this period, he also associated with some of the “good old boys” at the Buffalo Hill Golf Course, where he spent at least three weekday mornings, weather permitting, indulging in his lifetime addiction to the game of golf. He also had time to write his own obituary.