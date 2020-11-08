July 1927-November 2020
Jim Robischon, 93, passed away on November 4, at Buffalo Hill Terrace, in Kalispell.
Jim was born in July 1927, at the Kalispell General Hospital, the sixth of seven children, of Frank and Eugenia Robischon. He was raised at 711 Third Avenue East, and attended St. Matthews's elementary school through the eighth grade. He graduated from Flathead High School with its Class of 1945. Jim joined the Navy at age 17, received his recruit training at the San Diego Naval Training Center and served with the Navy “Amphibs” as a signalman in the Philippine Islands, on the Yellow Sea, and in the Bo Hai gulf and its northern China tributary rivers, near Beijing. He was recalled to active sea duty in November 1950, and served aboard the USS Bisbee (PF-46) during the Korean War, sailing on the Sea of Japan, off the east coast of North Korea, and on the Formosa Strait.
Between the wars, Jim returned to Kalispell and, in 1947, married the former Amaryllis “Mayme” Jacobson. They were together for almost 66 years, until her death in June 2013. Upon completing his naval service, Jim returned to the University of Montana, where he completed his undergraduate education and graduated from the University Of Montana Law School. He was admitted to the practice of law in June 1956.
After initially joining the Kalispell law firm of then-Murphy & Robinson, Jim served as an Assistant Attorney General to Forrest H. Anderson and later as legal counsel to the Montana Railroad and Public Service Commission in Helena.
He entered private practice in Butte in 1960, and continued there until 1986. Over his career, he appeared before the Supreme Court of Montana, and many of the Montana district courts. His practice also included cases before the United States District Court, and the Federal Circuit Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit. He also regularly appeared before federal and state administrative agencies, including the Interstate Commerce Commission, the Montana Public Service Commission, and the Montana Board of Health and Environmental Science.
Upon becoming “empty nested,” Jim and Mayme returned to Kalispell, where Jim associated with some very talented young professionals in the firm of Murphy, Robinson, Heckathorn & Phillips, until his full retirement. During this period, he also associated with some of the “good old boys” at the Buffalo Hill Golf Course, where he spent at least three weekday mornings, weather permitting, indulging in his lifetime addiction to the game of golf. He also had time to write his own obituary.
Following Mayme's passing, Jim accidentally met and renewed an old connection with his high school sweetheart, Louise Wilke, with whom he hadn't had contact since World War II. Their resulting close friendship was nurtured and treasured by both, and only came to an end with Louise's passing in 2018. Even though Jim did not live to see the 2020 election results, as a true patriot and proud veteran, he steadfastly insisted and was able to complete and mail his final ballot a few weeks prior to his passing. Jim is survived by his three sons, Greg (Karin) of Coto de Caza, California, Steve (Andrea) of Sierra Vista, Arizona, and Pete (Janell) of Townsend, MT; four grandchildren, Alexa, Kate, Madison, and Patrick; and scores of nieces and nephews.
Jim loved Montana until the very end of his days and was grateful for the opportunity and privilege to have spent his life here. Cremation has taken place, and at Jim's request, there will be no public activities relating to his passing. His cremains will be interred in his beloved Flathead Valley birthplace.
Austin Funeral and Cremation services in Whitefish is caring for Jim's family.
