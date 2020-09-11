Jim Petersen, 75

May 28, 1945-Sept. 9, 2020
Farming and ranching were two driving forces in Jim Petersen’s life, and he was committed to developing and maintaining the family’s farm. He was born May 28, 1945, to May Selway Petersen and Elmer Petersen and was the fourth generation on the original Selway site.
Jim passed away on September 9, 2020, surrounded by family.
Another commitment made by Jim was to his family. He was a kind, generous husband, father and grandfather. Jim was thrilled with the accomplishments of his children and grandchildren and proud of each of them.
Jim was a 52-year member of the Dillon Elks’ Lodge. He was a member of Montana Grain Grower and the Dillon Chamber of Commerce. He held offices in the Canyon Ditch Company, the Danish Brotherhood, and Montana Energy Alliance. As a 43-year member on Vigilante’s Board of Directors, Jim served in several capacities. In May 2018, Jim received the NWPPA President’s Award for his dedication and service to Vigilante Electric.
Guns, cars, snowmobiling, skiing, camping (in later life), and fine dining were some of his interests. He liked to drive around to check out the fields and Dillon developments. Highlights in his life were trips to Hawaii, especially those with all of his family.
Jim and his wife, Janie, were married in June 1967, and immediately joined the family operation, which grew and emerged as Grandview Ranch. They worked to prosper and become a respected farm/ranch business.
Jim was preceded in death by his mother and father (May and Elmer); a brother, Bill; mother-in-law, (Beth), and father-in-law, (Glenn); brother-in-law, Jim; and some close friends. He is survived by his wife, (Janie); son, Tod (Bozeman) and his wife, Amber — their three children, Kade, Kelli, Ashley; son, Jed (Dillon) and wife, Amy — four children, Kyndall, Lauryn, Sydney, Jed, Jr.; son, Troy (Creswell, Oregon) and his wife, Elizabeth — three children, Jake, Kate, Luke.
Special thanks to Dr. McIntyre, the staff at Pioneer Care and Rehabilitation, Missy Westman, who helped us all so much. Memorial suggestions are for Dillon Home Health Care, Barrett Hospital Foundation, or Grace Methodist Church.
A graveside service for family will be held at Mountain View Cemetery.
