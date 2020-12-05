Jim Nash, 85

Nov. 27, 1935-Nov. 27, 2020
Jim Nash, born on Nov. 27, 1935, to Edward and Mary Jane Nash, of Butte, Montana, and an Alaskan since 1957, peacefully passed away on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020.
A lifelong educator, his first teaching assignment was on Adak Island. He later went on to become the principal of Chugiak High School and the Executive Director of the Alaska School Activities Association.
Jim and his wife Pat continued their service to others through volunteering and supporting many social-service organizations and Catholic charities throughout Alaska.
Jim was survived by his wife of 53 years; their children; and grandchildren; his brother, Larry; and his nieces and nephews.
Memorial mass will be said at Holy Family Cathedral in Anchorage on Wednesday, Dec. 9, at 12:00 noon, which can be attended via livestream.
The family welcomes donations to The Brother Francis Shelter via Catholic Social Services in Anchorage, AK, as an expression of sympathy instead of flowers. https://www.cssalaska.org/our-programs/brother-francis-shelter/support-brother-francis/
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.