WHITEHALL - Jim Griffin, age 63, of Whitehall - loving husband, dedicated father, ecstatic grampa, loyal friend, and proud smoke jumper - went home to the mountains on Monday, May 29, 2023. He left with a heart full of joyful anticipation for the future and deep gratitude for the past. In remembrance, please consider donating to the Butte Food Bank in his honor. "The mountains are calling and I must go." - John Muir. Please visit axelsonfuneralhome.com to send a condolence or share a memory of Jim.