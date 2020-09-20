Jim Corning, 91

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dec. 24, 1928 - Sept. 14, 2020

Our beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Jim Corning, passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. A man who embraced and lived by the best aspects of the mid-century, Jim will be most fondly remembered for his business ventures, martinis, signature Stetson collection, and storytelling. Life through Grandpa Jim’s perspective, especially when talking to his family, was a word he often invoked: “magnificent.” His family and friends delighted in his company.

Born on Christmas Eve, 1928, to Virginia and Harry Corning, James Harry Corning spent his early years in Denver, Colorado, and Casper, Wyoming. He graduated from Billings Senior High, where he was a star basketball player. Attending the University of Montana, Jim made lifelong friends among the Phi Delta Theta fellow-pledges, and, most importantly, met the red-haired rodeo queen who roped his heart, Joanne Shaw. The pair married and moved to Billings to grow Radio Equipment Company and raise a household of six children. So began Jim’s long career as a successful businessman and real estate developer, with ventures and partnerships ranging from office buildings, shopping centers, hotels and the Stock Exchange restaurant and disco. He believed in Billings’ capacity for growth and served as president of the Billings Chamber of Commerce in 1971.