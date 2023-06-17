Jewell Ann Gronley Lee

August 19, 1929 - November 23, 2022

Jewell Ann Gronley Lee passed away on November 23, 2022 at the age of 93 surrounded by family. She was born August 19, 1929 in Butte, Montana where she grew up. As a graduate from Carroll College with a degree in Nursing (part of the first female class to graduate in 1949), she was dedicated to being the most compassionate nurse for 30 years. She also worked an administrative roll in the Montana State Senate for five sessions. Retirement was then spent with her husband, Robert Lee, doing what they loved: traveling to visit their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren all over the country.

An avid golfer from an early age, her passion was rewarded when she participated in the first US Women's Open in Spokane, Washington, in 1946 at only 17 years old. She was also the Women's Montana State Golf Championship in 1951 and 1965. Those titles, along with her many other accomplishments in the sport, reserved her a spot in the Montana State Women's Golf Association Hall of Fame in 1988, and the Butte Sports Hall of Fame in 1989 where she was honored with a Green Jacket for Golf.

She was a devoted member of the Catholic Church and we are rejoicing in knowing she is now in the arms of our loving Father. Her sense of humor and quick wit were unmatched; she could bring a smile to anyone in minutes. While we are so thankful she is no longer in pain, we will surely miss seeing her beautiful blue eyes and that million dollar smile.

Celebrate of her life in a memorial service July 15, 2023 in Butte, Montana. Rosary at 930, followed by Mass at 1000am at St Ann Catholic Church. Internment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery at 1100 a.m. where she will be laid to rest with her husband, Robert E. Lee. Reception will be hosed by the family at the KC on West Park at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in their honor to Our Lady of the Rockies. Full obituary here; https://obituaries.neptunesociety.com/obituaries/san-antonio-tx/jewell-lee-11033221