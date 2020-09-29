Jesse Lee Hafer, 38

Feb. 13, 1982-Sept. 26, 2020

Heaven welcomed another angel on Saturday, September 26, 2020 with the passing of Jesse Lee Hafer. Jesse was born on February 13, 1982, in Livermore, California, to Steven and Carol Hafer. At the age of two, the family relocated to Long Island, New York, and later to West Townsend and Pepperell, Massachusetts, where his deep seeded love for his favorite sports teams, the Boston Red Sox, Bruins, and the Celtics, as well as his home ties to Massachusetts were instilled. His greatest desire was to someday take his family back to Massachusetts and introduce his boys to all the special memories he had growing up.

At the age of 10, Jesse moved to Butte, carrying along his beloved childhood memories. He attended Butte schools, including Montana Tech, where he formed sincere, long lasting friendships. With one joke, one smile, a helpful hand, or one laugh, he always had the ability to light up a room. He was the life of the party, but also had a mischievous side. He loved playing cards and board games with family ... including some cheating too!

Valentine's Day was an important day in his life. This was the day he met the love of his life, Brenda. Their love continued to blossom through the years, especially when they welcomed their three amazing boys; Ethan, Tristan and Nathan.