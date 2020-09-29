Jesse Lee Hafer, 38

Feb. 13, 1982-Sept. 26, 2020
Heaven welcomed another angel on Saturday, September 26, 2020 with the passing of Jesse Lee Hafer. Jesse was born on February 13, 1982, in Livermore, California, to Steven and Carol Hafer. At the age of two, the family relocated to Long Island, New York, and later to West Townsend and Pepperell, Massachusetts, where his deep seeded love for his favorite sports teams, the Boston Red Sox, Bruins, and the Celtics, as well as his home ties to Massachusetts were instilled. His greatest desire was to someday take his family back to Massachusetts and introduce his boys to all the special memories he had growing up.
At the age of 10, Jesse moved to Butte, carrying along his beloved childhood memories. He attended Butte schools, including Montana Tech, where he formed sincere, long lasting friendships. With one joke, one smile, a helpful hand, or one laugh, he always had the ability to light up a room. He was the life of the party, but also had a mischievous side. He loved playing cards and board games with family ... including some cheating too!
Valentine's Day was an important day in his life. This was the day he met the love of his life, Brenda. Their love continued to blossom through the years, especially when they welcomed their three amazing boys; Ethan, Tristan and Nathan.
Jesse had a fond love of baseball, football, fishing, camping, and music. As time went on, he became more involved in teaching his three boys the ins and outs of these hobbies. He took pride in being there for his boys and their sports activities/special events. He often commented, "Are we almost to the off-season?"
Jesse is survived by Brenda (wife); Ethan, Tristan, and Nathan (sons); Carol Hafer (mother); Steven and Paula Hafer (dad and step-mother); Jacob and Jason Hafer (brothers); Beth Gadaire, Becky (Jack) Hook, Laurie (Rich) Loghry (aunts); Bruce (Nicole) Rowe, Eddie (Liz) Lopez, Keith (Becky) Lopez, Tom Hafer (uncles); Cheri Meier (Rick Riley) (mother-in-law); Albert Lopez (grandfather); numerous cousins, extended family, and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Allen Rowe, Carolyn Lopez, Dale and Carolyn Hafer; father-in-law, Dave Meier; and special friends, Jim Pollock and Mike Brown-Silva.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to all of the amazing healthcare providers from Highland Hospice, St. James Healthcare, Sound Inpatient Physicians, Dr. Pullman, Dr. Rogers, and especially Dr. Wendy Grace.
Friends may call on Thursday between 5 to 7 p.m. in the Duggan Dolan Mortuary Chapel. Funeral Services will be conducted on Friday at 12 p.m. (noon) in the Mortuary Chapel. Cremation will follow the service and interment of ashes will take place at Sunset Memorial Garden at a later date.
