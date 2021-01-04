Jerry Johnson, 68

Jerry worked for the Montana State Prison for 29 years. He held several different titles through the years, including correctional officer, hearings officer, and finally as contract placement bureau correction manager. Jerry enjoyed work, but more importantly, the people he met and friendships he made. He will probably be remembered by his coworkers, mostly for his sense of humor, pranks, and easy-going attitude. Due to health issues, he retired from the prison in August 2016 and was honored for his years of service.

Being born and bred in Wisconsin, Jerry was an avid Packer and Brewer fan and every trip to Lambeau Field and Miller Park was a special occasion, even to the point of paying homage by kissing the ground at Lambeau field with Kris and Josh. Family and friends loved to gather, often in full Cheesehead apparel, to watch the Packer games. He wanted to make sure everyone was well fed so brats and brews and a multitude of appetizers were staples. Jerry enjoyed all sports especially when his kids were participating — soccer and baseball with Joe, hockey with Kris, basketball and football with Josh and basketball, volleyball, softball and track with Danni. At Danni’s various sports events he was known as the “King of Concessions” and would often have pockets full of treats to give away.