May 11, 1981 - August 9, 2022

HELENA — Jeff was born May 11, 1981 in Anaconda, Montana, and was the most beautiful Mother's Day present, all 10 pounds, 4 ounces and 24 inches. He passed away unexpectedly on August 9, 2022 in Helena. Jeff attended school in Anaconda and Deer Lodge, graduating in 1999 from Powell County High School. He attended Helena College where he pursued a degree in mental health.

Jeff worked for MPERA for the last six years, making sure State of Montana retirees got off on the right foot. He helped many who had no idea who he was but they were sure glad he did his job well. He was a dog lover and is now playing with his beloved Ace and Simon in a grassy meadow in the sun, his happy place. He was an avid gamer, lover of the Oakland/LA/Las Vegas Raiders (why Jeff why?). Jeff had a sense of humor that people were drawn to. They loved his jokes and he was usually the one that had something to say, even if maybe he shouldn't.

Jeff, you had to let go of this world to find peace and happiness, we will forever hold your memory in our hearts so you will live on forever.

Jeff is survived by his wife, Melissa; son, Zackary, step-son, Connor; mother and father: Connie and Duane Logan; father, Ed (Suzie) Burch; in-laws: Roger and Nancy Skartveit, Aaron Skartveit, Julie Strong, and Jen Skartveit, Blaine Wagenman; nieces and nephews: Sarni, Dani, Gabe, and Mackenzie. Jeff is also survived by many close friends that he considered his family.

A celebration of life has taken place, but memorials for Jeff can be found in two very special places for anyone that wants to pay respects. Thank you to MPERA for planting a tree in Jeff's memory. This memorial tree can be found outside the MPERA office for anyone wanting to go say hello to this tall gem (and the tree too). He was put to rest at one of his favorite childhood spots, Georgetown Lake. If you want to take a leisurely drive, he can be found in the columbarium at St Timothy's Chapel, overlooking the beautiful lake. He would be thrilled with this spot, minus the multiple weddings and concerts he is going to have to involuntarily attend, sorry Jeff.

The family would like to extend thank you's to everyone who has reached out, offered meals, sent flowers, and helped in more ways than can be expressed. We will miss you Jeff, and hope you are resting well and watching over all of us.