December 20, 1929 - April 12, 2023

Jeanne Meredith Garrison, 93, peacefully joined the Lord and the loved ones who had gone before on April 12, 2023. She was born to Jack and Olive Olsen on December 20, 1929 in Sheridan, Wyoming. At a young age her and her family moved to Butte, where she lived much of her life. Jeanne began working at Saint James Hospital when she was in high school; she wanted to attend Girls Central and the only way for her to do so was to help with tuition. She graduated from Butte Girls Central in 1948.

Jeanne married Ralph Garrison on March 17, 1951. Ralph and Jeanne had five children: Mark Garrison, Doug Garrison, Lynn (Dan) Kozlowitz, Janice (Lloyd) Breyer of Colstrip, and Karen (Garry) Moyes of Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

One of her favorite jobs was working at Prudential Federal Savings as a teller. She did so until she was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis and could no longer work. In later years, she frequently attended the Girls Central Luncheon with several her fellow classmates and high school friends. She loved this opportunity and did so up to a few years ago.

Jeanne was blessed with 15 grandchildren: Stacy Loewen-Hayes, Jolene (Alex) Woods, Ty (Tess) Garrison, Marissa (Mike) Alexander, Jonathan (Jenna) Garrison, Channie Garrison, Daniel (Patricia) Garrison, Jolene (Clint) Penny, Justin (Rachel) Kozlowitz, Kristie (Kris) Troupe, Shawn (Monica) Breyer, Keith (Lia) Breyer, Janell (Justin) Warnack, Justine Moyes, and Jason (Jolene) Moyes. In life, she enjoyed 31 great-grandchildren with one more on the way.

Jeanne is preceded in death by her husband, Ralph and her daughter and son-in-law, Lynn and Dan Kozlowitz.

Services will be held at Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow Mount Moriah Cemetery. We will be honoring her life at a reception held at Wayrynen-Richards Community Center.

In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made at Butte Food Bank or Multiple Sclerosis Association.

