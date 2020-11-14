Jeanne Marie (Joki) Tanner, 95

Jeanne Marie (Joki) Tanner passed peacefully with her family on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. She was 95 years old.

Jeanne was born in Butte and spent most of her 95 years there. Her pride of the town never faltered. She spoke of the heydays of Girls' Central, trolley cars and bustling streets, the boys she knew who fought in WWII and danced at the USO.

Jeanne was a trailblazer for women in business spending over 40 years as an accountant/corporate secretary at Roberts Rocky Mountain Equipment Company. She was the owner of the uptown dress shop, J.J.s Klothes Kloset. Jeanne was passionate about politics and ran for office for the first time at the age of 83. She won and served two terms as public administrator. Jeanne prided herself as being an accomplished woman and mother, but was likely also known for her lavish cocktail parties and stylish dress, which always included pearls and high heels. She belonged to the same card club for over 60 years, volunteered at St. James Hospital for 15 years, volunteered in the schools, reading with children, and had many friends. She loved to travel and Tony Bennett.

Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard Backstrom and Anne Cecelia Kinsella; her siblings, Rosemary, Michael, Chris, Marty, Anne, Jim and Joe Backstrom; her spouses, Leo Joki and Jack Tanner; and her daughter-in-law, Angela Joki.