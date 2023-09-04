Jeanne Ann Hanley

LORETTO, KY - Jeanne Ann Hanley went to God in the early hours of April 15, 2023, from the Loretto Living Center in Loretto, Kentucky. She is remembered as a faithful wife, loving mother, committed Catholic, and gentle woman.

Jeanne was born in Butte in 1929, the daughter of John Warren and Anastasia Peoples, both Butte natives. She had a great love for her hometown and its people.

Jeanne had many happy memories and life-long friends from her years at St. Patrick's Grade School and Butte Girls Central Catholic High School, Class of '47, where she worked hard editing the Centralite. She attended Seattle University, but left before graduation to help care for her father during a health crisis.

She was working for the regional office of the FBI in Butte when she met her Navy "Officer and Gentleman" Gerald Hanley, who was also working in the Thornton Building for General Electric. They were married 43 years.

Jeanne and Gerry raised four kids in Butte, Denver, and Dallas. She worked for CIGNA in Dallas, and after retiring the couple moved back to Butte to care for her mom. They greatly enjoyed being reunited with childhood friends.

Gerry died in 2000, and Jeanne moved to Springfield, KY in 2014 at the urging of her daughter. She enjoyed the rhythms of bluegrass, a comparatively balmy climate, and the right mix of security and independence. She happily kept pace with faith, family, and friends, and had a regular schedule of church, lunch, country drives, neighborly visits, and afternoon tea. She was also able to visit Notre Dame University, the home of her favorite football team.

Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents and husband; infant sister, Mary Joyce; older brother, Dr. Jack (Catherine) Warren of Minneapolis; and her dear friends: Patricia Schmechel, Marie Kadillak, Peggy and Bob Holland, Jean and Murray Lind, and Margie Richardson. She is survived by her children: Fr. Craig Hanley of Butte, Scott Hanley of Salt Lake City, Lynn (David) Foster of Springfield, Brian Hanley of Houston; sister, Colleen Warren Mehrens of Spokane; brother, Cornelius (Kay) Warren of Spokane; brother, Bill (Bette) Warren of Reno; sister-in-law, Janet Aho Warren; cousin, Don Peoples, Sr.; and many treasured nieces and nephews.

Jeanne also deeply cherished her long-time neighbors on Copper Street: the families of Mitch and Mary Jo Mihailovich, Bob and Karen Liva, and relatives Steve and Peggy McGowan. Her family will never forget the kindness of these neighbors. Donna Ryan was also a close neighborhood friend.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated on September 12, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Ann's Catholic Church. Private family interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Butte Central Catholic Schools.