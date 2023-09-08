Jean Anne Flink

April 26, 1933 - September 3, 2023

BUTTE/KALISPELL - Jean Anne Flink, 90, a longtime Butte resident living in Kalispell, passed away peacefully with her children at her side on September 3, 2023. Jean was born on April 26, 1933, in Sauk Center, MN, to Walter and Ramona (Kost) Schriver.

Her family moved to Green Bay, WI, where she attended elementary school. The family moved to Missoula, MT, where she graduated high school and attended the University of Montana. Jean had a joyful childhood, spending time with friends and her two brothers and two sisters.

She met the love of her life, Ken Flink, in Missoula, and in 1954, they married and started their family. They built a house in Orchard Homes and welcomed four children. In 1962, the family moved to Butte, MT where Ken started an office products company. Ken and Jean welcomed two more children and were busy running a business and raising six children.

Jean loved being a mother and homemaker. She was meticulous about the condition of her home. Everything had a place, and everything was in its place. She enjoyed traveling, camping, and attending her children's events and activities. Jean loved to play card games and was a life master in bridge. She had many dear friends in the Butte bridge community. She loved sports and especially enjoyed hockey, basketball, and the Green Bay Packers.

Of Jean's innumerable blessings and joys, her happiest place was holding, cuddling, and cooing a baby. She was the proud matriarch of eighteen grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.

Jean is survived by her sister, Joyce (John) Stevens and children: Mary Kay (Carl) Byrne and children: Jeanette Forrey (Matt), Melissa Hansen (Mike), and Karla Byrne (Tereka); Tom and Dianne Flink and children: Matthew Flink, Jami Pineda (Dakota), and Drew Flink; John and Jennifer Flink and children: Stephen Flink, Chelsey (Phil) Pappas, Evan Flink, and Jack Flink; Ron and Pam Flink and son, Nathan Flink (Whitney), and Jim and Cec Flink and children: Tyler Regan (Kristie), Riley Regan, Kayla Flink (Johnny) and Alex Flink; daughter in law, Barbara Flink, children: Mike Flink (Suzanne), Brent Flink (Tanya) and Amanda Noyes (Amy).

Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Ken; her son, Mike; grandsons: Kenny Byrne and Jason Flink; parents: Walter and Ramona Schriver; brothers: Dick and David Schriver and sister, Marilynn Schaff.

A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Patrick's Church in Butte at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 16, followed by a reception.

The family suggests memorials to Our Lady of the Rockies.

Friends are encouraged to visit our website at www.buffalohillfh.com to leave notes of condolences for the family. Buffalo Hill Funeral Home and Crematory caring for the family.