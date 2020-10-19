Jay David William Kelly, 76

Sept. 3, 1944-Oct. 8, 2020

Former Butte resident, Jay Kelly, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020, from complications of COVID-19 in Nebraska. Jay was born on September 3, 1944, to Jay and Marie (Young) Kelly. He was the first of three children. He had a younger brother, named Oscar, and sister, named Rose Marie.

Jay was a very talented musician and played the fiddle that was given to him by his grandmother, who inspired his love for music by teaching him to play the violin. He also self-taught himself guitar and to compose music. He played in several bands and fiddle competitions.

He graduated from Butte High School and then went on to enlist in the Air Force shortly after. While stationed in Nebraska, he met the love of his life, Joyce. Through their love, they welcomed a son, Jeffery. Jay is survived by his beloved wife, Joyce; his son, Jeffery, and his wife, Kathleen, of Nebraska; sister, Rose Kelly, of Washington; and his aunt, Charlotte Henderson, of Butte. He is also survived by his many cousins, residing in Nevada, Washington, California and Butte.

Jay was preceded in death by his parents, Jay and Marie Kelly; his brother, Oscar; grandparents, Halcy and Adephine (Mamie) Young and Mr. and Mrs. Alex Evanoff; and several beloved aunts, uncles and cousins. Due to COVID-19, funeral proceedings are pending. Cards and memorials of the donor’s choice can be sent to Joyce Kelly, P.O. Box 594, Atkinson, NE 68713.