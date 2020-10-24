Janie Petersen, 73

1947-2020

Janie Petersen was born August 16, 1947, at Mammoth Hot Springs, in Yellowstone National Park. Her parents, Glenn and Beth Meyers Kitchin, lived in Gardiner, with her older brother, Jim, when Janie was born. Her mother Beth, named her Mary Jane, and she changed her name to Janie, just as soon as she could do so. However she had numerous nicknames throughout her life, and she often said her favorite was “Gramma Janie”.

She lived in Gardiner year round until she was three, and then they relocated to Butte for the winters. She started school in Butte; and at the end of her fifth grade year they all moved to Deer Lodge. As would be the case throughout her entire life, she quickly developed a wonderful group of friends whom she often said viewed life through rose-colored glasses. Those friendships were always special, and she remained close to them throughout her life.