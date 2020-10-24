Janie Petersen, 73

1947-2020
Janie Petersen was born August 16, 1947, at Mammoth Hot Springs, in Yellowstone National Park. Her parents, Glenn and Beth Meyers Kitchin, lived in Gardiner, with her older brother, Jim, when Janie was born. Her mother Beth, named her Mary Jane, and she changed her name to Janie, just as soon as she could do so. However she had numerous nicknames throughout her life, and she often said her favorite was “Gramma Janie”.
She lived in Gardiner year round until she was three, and then they relocated to Butte for the winters. She started school in Butte; and at the end of her fifth grade year they all moved to Deer Lodge. As would be the case throughout her entire life, she quickly developed a wonderful group of friends whom she often said viewed life through rose-colored glasses. Those friendships were always special, and she remained close to them throughout her life.
Janie briefly attended Montana State University in Bozeman, and then transferred to Western Montana College in Dillon. There she earned her teaching degree. On June 17, 1967 she married Jim Petersen. They were married at the Methodist Church in Missoula. They joined the family farm, where Jim represented the fourth generation, and now their son, Jed, the fifth generation. The farm that they developed into Grandview Ranch provided a wonderful Montana way of life. Janie and Jim felt blessed with their three sons, Tod, Jed, and Troy. Jim and Janie were also blessed with 10 grandchildren.
In addition to the family business and spending summers swathing or baling, Janie held a variety of jobs. Her last and favorite was as a language arts teacher at Beaverhead County High School. Janie was ready and excited for retirement, and enjoyed many years with family and friends, golfing, attending grandchildren’s events, and traveling to sunny places as frequently as possible.
Janie was preceded in death by her husband, Jim; her parents, Glenn and Beth; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Elmer Petersen and May Selway Petersen; her brother, Jim. She is survived by her sons, Tod (Amber) - Bozeman, and their children - Kade, Kelli, Ashley; Jed (Amy) - Dillon, their children - Kyndall, Lauryn, Sydney, Jed Jr; Troy (Elizabeth),- Creswell, Oregon, and their children - Jake, Kate, Luke. Her sister-in-law (much like a sister), Myrna Kitchin and her children - Jim (Janet), Keith, Kevin (Christine), Denise (Jeff Tribble), and Colleen (Doug MacDonald). Along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins. Lastly, many, many, special friends.
The family thanks Dr. Weed, Dr. McIntyre, Beaverhead Hospice, and many other medical professionals that provided care and compassion. Please direct any memorials to Beaverhead Hospice, Grace Methodist Church - Dillon, MT, or any charitable organization of one’s choosing.
A graveside service for family and friends will be held Friday October 30; 1 p.m., at Mountain View Cemetery, Dillon, MT. A reception immediately following at the Beaverhead Golf Course.
