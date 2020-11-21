Jan Ridley, 73

Feb. 22 1947-Nov. 19, 2020

Jan Ridley passed away peacefully on Nov. 19, 2020, with her loved ones surrounding her, at Deer Lodge Medical Center, Deer Lodge, Montana. Jan was 73 years old. Jan was born on Feb. 22, 1947, in Billings, to Gerald and Rosalin Neeley. After her father's death, she was raised by her step-father, Woody Frailey and her mother. Jan grew up in Anaconda, the oldest of four children. She graduated in 1965.

After high school, she met the love of her life, Noel Ridley, and they married on Aug. 6, 1966, in Missoula. Soon after, they had four children. Noel passed in 1985, and she proceeded to raise her four children on her own. Jan worked for Montana State Prison for 20 years doing payroll for the staff of the prison. She later worked for the Title and Registration office before retiring.

Jan was known to all to be one of the nicest people who always lent a helping hand to anyone and never asked for anything in return. Jan spent many years in bowling leagues, gardening, canning, crocheting, enjoying her books, and was an avid movie lover, especially of John Wayne Westerns.