Jan Ridley, 73

Feb. 22 1947-Nov. 19, 2020
Jan Ridley passed away peacefully on Nov. 19, 2020, with her loved ones surrounding her, at Deer Lodge Medical Center, Deer Lodge, Montana. Jan was 73 years old. Jan was born on Feb. 22, 1947, in Billings, to Gerald and Rosalin Neeley. After her father's death, she was raised by her step-father, Woody Frailey and her mother. Jan grew up in Anaconda, the oldest of four children. She graduated in 1965.
After high school, she met the love of her life, Noel Ridley, and they married on Aug. 6, 1966, in Missoula. Soon after, they had four children. Noel passed in 1985, and she proceeded to raise her four children on her own. Jan worked for Montana State Prison for 20 years doing payroll for the staff of the prison. She later worked for the Title and Registration office before retiring.
Jan was known to all to be one of the nicest people who always lent a helping hand to anyone and never asked for anything in return. Jan spent many years in bowling leagues, gardening, canning, crocheting, enjoying her books, and was an avid movie lover, especially of John Wayne Westerns.
Jan was preceded in death by her husband, Noel Ridley; her son, Scott Ridley; and parents, Woody Frailey, Gerald Neeley, and Rosalin Loesch. Jan is survived by her sons, Keith Ridley of Helena, Matt and Lisa Ridley of Tigard, Oregon, and daughter, Melinda and Linn Feliciano of Three Forks; and one granddaughter, Hannah Feliciano, of Bozeman; her brothers, Blaine Neeley and Tim and Regina Frailey; and sister, Hazel and Kyle Crouch. Jan is also survived by special friends, John Johnson of Deer Lodge, and Wendy Allen of Cut Bank.
The family would like to thank Deer Lodge Medical Center for their outstanding care of our mother during this time. We appreciate your kindness to our mother and to us.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions funeral services will be in the spring 2021.
Please visit www.buttefuneralhome.com to offer a condolence or share a memory of Jan. Axelson Funeral and Cremation Services has been privileged to care for Jan and her family.
