James Sullivan, 64

James Joseph Sullivan, 64, passed away quietly at home in the early morning hours of January 18, 2021, after a long courageous battle with brain tumors. Jim was born in Butte, MT, on October 18, 1956, the place, its people, values, and fighting spirit remained one of the loves of his life. Jim left Butte after high school and attended vocational school in Helena before moving out to Seattle. He worked in the shipyards as a pipe fitter for several years then returned to Montana where he met his wife, Shelley. They were married for 29 years, shared the memories and love of 2 children, and remained close and loving friends throughout the remainder of his life. Jim worked for the Montana Power Company (Northwestern Energy) for over 30 years. He was a Journeyman Electrician and finished his career as the Substation Foreman in the western part of the state for NWE. He was a passionate and firm believer in unions and was a member of the IBEW for many years. Jim had a passion for cars, music, science (especially Einstein), politics, and his children. He owned several Mustangs in his life including a Shelby Cobra as he had high regards for Carroll Shelby. He read books, studied science, and installed solar panels wherever he could including hot water panels on his beloved in-floor radiant heated shop. Jim listened to music and had a reverence for passionate lyrics coupled with soul touching melodies. He was always quoting and singing Beatles tunes. Jim loved passionate, thoughtful, hardworking, and motivated people and respected those that served others. He himself served whenever the opportunity presented itself, in the smallest of gestures to the grandest in the abilities afforded to him. Jim was a staunch Democrat and believed strongly in fighting for the rights and supporting those who lived on the fringe of society. He readily engaged in discussion about fighting for the rights of others and his inherent compassion and love shone through so easily and brightly. This was never more true than when discussing the rights of his beloved and adored children; Shay Kieran and Jasmin Baoqian. They were the loves of his life and are left having heard him express his love for them on a regular basis. He was not afraid to share his tears, joy, and adoration for and with them when he could. He held them close to his heart and deeply appreciated each of them for who they are as individuals. They will continue to benefit from the lessons he taught them and will carry him always in their hearts. Jim was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Sullivan. He is survived by his children, Shay Kieran Sullivan and Jasmin Baoqian Sullivan both of Missoula; his father, James Patrick Sullivan of Butte; his sister Madeline Sullivan and her two sons, Jeremy and Zack; his brother Mark Sullivan and his wife Fran and their 2 children, Megan Ann and Morgan; his brother Tim Sullivan of Seattle; his ex-wife Shelley Sullivan of Missoula; caregiver Jennie Watson; and numerous cousins, Aunts, and Uncles, as well as amazing and wonderful friends throughout his life. Jim was loved and adored by many and will be deeply missed. His children have decided to postpone any services until large gatherings are again permitted. A large memorial and celebration of Jim's life, to include fast cars and great music, will be planned for summer, 2021.